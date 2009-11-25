Respiratory Care Exam Review - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781437706741, 9781437716955

Respiratory Care Exam Review

3rd Edition

Review for the Entry Level and Advanced Exams

Authors: Gary Persing Gary Persing
eBook ISBN: 9781437716955
eBook ISBN: 9780323228657
eBook ISBN: 9781437719208
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th November 2009
Page Count: 288
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Respiratory Care Exam Review: Review for the Entry Level and Advanced Exams, 3rd Edition, readies students with review materials for both the CRT and RRT exams! The material is presented in an outline format for efficient studying, with special boxes included in the chapter to highlight important information that is often included in the exam. The accompanying Evolve Web site provides practice exams for both the advanced and entry level exams to familiarize test-takers with the computerized exam format. Clinical simulations for the RRT are also included to give students the opportunity to practice this very difficult portion of the registry exam. New content has been added to the 3rd edition, including the latest updates to the NBRC content outlines implemented in 2009 and 2010. Be fully prepared with this comprehensive text!

Key Features

  • Respiratory Therapy exam review designed to provide students with a complete, hands-on review for both the NBRC Certified Respiratory Therapist (CRT) and the Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) credentialing exams.
  • The material is presented in a detailed outline format, and each chapter includes a pre-test and post-chapter questions. Answers and rationales for both pre- and post-testing are located in the back of the book.
  • Book includes two practice exams. One practice exam for each exam (CRT & RRT) is located in the back of the book.  Answer keys with rationales for correct and incorrect answers are available on the Evolve Web site. The NBRC complexity levels of each question are indicated in the answer key to help the student better prepare for the actual exam.
  • Companion Evolve Website features two additional practice exams (one for the entry level and one for the advanced level exam) to provide the student with additional practice and simulate the test taking experience. Each practice exam consists of the same number of questions as on the actual NBRC exam. NBRC difficulty levels are included in the answer rationale for each question.  
  • Every chapter has been thoroughly revised to incorporate the newest (2009) NBRC Examination content outlines that were implemented in 2009 (CRT) and 2010 (RRT).
  • Unique! Exam Notes highlight special notes or instructions specific to either the entry level (CRT) or advanced exam (RRT) to help students use their study time more effectively.  Other key information relevant to the respiratory therapist is featured in specially shaded boxes.

    • Table of Contents

    1. Oxygen and Medical Gas Therapy

    2. Humidity and Aerosol

    3. Assessment of the Cardiopulmonary Patient

    4. Management of the Airway

    5. Special Respiratory Care Procedures

    6. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Techniques

    7. Hyperinflation Therapy

    8. Bronchopulmonary Hygiene Techniques

    9. Cardiac Monitoring

    10. ABG Interpretation

    11. Ventilator Management

    12. Disorders of the Respiratory System

    13. Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care

    14. Respiratory Medications

    15. Respiratory Home Care

    16. Pulmonary Function Testing

    17. Equipment Decontamination and Infection Control

    Entry Level Certification Exam: Practice Test (with Answer Key and Explanations)

    Advanced Practitioner Written Registry Exam: Practice Test (with Answer Key and Explanations)

    Pre-Test Answers and Rationales

    Answers to Post-Chapter Study Questions

     

    CD-ROM Contents

    Entry Level Certification Exam: Practice Test

    Advanced Practitioner Written Registry Exam: Practice Test

    Clinical Simulations (11)

    Details

    No. of pages:
    288
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Saunders 2010
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Saunders
    eBook ISBN:
    9781437716955
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323228657
    eBook ISBN:
    9781437719208

    About the Author

    Gary Persing

    Gary Persing, BS, RRT

    Program Director, Respiratoy Care

    Tulsa Community College

    Tulsa OK

    Respiratory Review Workshop

    Director

    RRT/CRT Exam Review

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Program Director, Respiratory Therapy Program, Tulsa Community College, Tulsa, OK

    Gary Persing

    Gary Persing, BS, RRT

    Program Director, Respiratoy Care

    Tulsa Community College

    Tulsa OK

    Respiratory Review Workshop

    Director

    RRT/CRT Exam Review

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Program Director, Respiratory Therapy Program, Tulsa Community College, Tulsa, OK

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.