Respiratory Care Exam Review
3rd Edition
Review for the Entry Level and Advanced Exams
Description
Respiratory Care Exam Review: Review for the Entry Level and Advanced Exams, 3rd Edition, readies students with review materials for both the CRT and RRT exams! The material is presented in an outline format for efficient studying, with special boxes included in the chapter to highlight important information that is often included in the exam. The accompanying Evolve Web site provides practice exams for both the advanced and entry level exams to familiarize test-takers with the computerized exam format. Clinical simulations for the RRT are also included to give students the opportunity to practice this very difficult portion of the registry exam. New content has been added to the 3rd edition, including the latest updates to the NBRC content outlines implemented in 2009 and 2010. Be fully prepared with this comprehensive text!
Key Features
Table of Contents
- Oxygen and Medical Gas Therapy
- Humidity and Aerosol
- Assessment of the Cardiopulmonary Patient
- Management of the Airway
- Special Respiratory Care Procedures
- Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Techniques
- Hyperinflation Therapy
- Bronchopulmonary Hygiene Techniques
- Cardiac Monitoring
- ABG Interpretation
- Ventilator Management
- Disorders of the Respiratory System
- Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care
- Respiratory Medications
- Respiratory Home Care
- Pulmonary Function Testing
- Equipment Decontamination and Infection Control
Entry Level Certification Exam: Practice Test (with Answer Key and Explanations)
Advanced Practitioner Written Registry Exam: Practice Test (with Answer Key and Explanations)
Pre-Test Answers and Rationales
Answers to Post-Chapter Study Questions
CD-ROM Contents
Entry Level Certification Exam: Practice Test
Advanced Practitioner Written Registry Exam: Practice Test
Clinical Simulations (11)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 25th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437716955
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323228657
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719208
About the Author
Gary Persing
Gary Persing, BS, RRT
Program Director, Respiratoy Care
Tulsa Community College
Tulsa OK
Respiratory Review Workshop
Director
RRT/CRT Exam Review
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Respiratory Therapy Program, Tulsa Community College, Tulsa, OK
