Respiratory Care Clinical Competency Lab Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323100571, 9780323292443

Respiratory Care Clinical Competency Lab Manual

1st Edition

Authors: Sandra Hinski
eBook ISBN: 9780323292443
eBook ISBN: 9780323100588
Paperback ISBN: 9780323100571
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 20th December 2013
Page Count: 720
Description

Respiratory Care Clinical Competency Lab Manual provides the practical skills needed to apply classroom theory to clinical practice. This text has the flexibility to be used in conjunction with all other respiratory care titles, as well as in other disciplines that require competencies in respiratory therapy. With detailed, step-by-step procedures, supporting procedural illustrations, hands-on lab exercises, case studies, and critical thinking questions, this text helps you understand and apply theoretical knowledge by demonstrating specific skills. Procedural competency evaluation forms help you to assess your progress and performance of specific procedures.

Key Features

  • Detailed, structured lab activities provide hands-on opportunities to assess psychomotor and patient communication skills in a controlled environment.
  • Content correlation to NBRC combined CRT/RRT exam content outlines helps you better prepare for credentialing exams.
  • Step-by-step procedural competencies prepare you for the RT competency areas established by the American Association of Respiratory Care (AARC) and meet the national practice standards for patient care.
  • Up-to-date coverage of current technology, equipment, Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPGs), CPR guidelines, and CDC recommendations, and mass casualty/disaster management equips you with the most state-of-the-art training for respiratory care.
  • Integration of case-based questions within the lab activities helps you develop and promote your critical thinking abilities.
  • UNIQUE! Coverage of polysomnography addresses clinical evaluation in this expanding specialty area.
  • Over 200 images provide visual guidance on how to perform procedures.
  • UNIQUE! Reality Check boxes arm you with practical knowledge on real-world application of various procedures.
  • UNIQUE! Tip boxes supply you with helpful pointers for the clinical arena.
  • Glossary of terms offers quick reference to terms presented in the text.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Foundations for Clinical Practice

  1. Quality and Evidence-Based Respiratory Care

  2. Patient Safety, Communication and Medical Records

  3. Principles of Infection Control

  4. Patient Assessment

  5. Preparing for Clinical Rotations

    6. Section 2: Interpreting Data Relating to Patient Care

  6. Interpreting Clinical Lab Data

  7. ECG Interpretation

  8. Hemodynamic Monitoring

  9. Analysis, Sampling and Monitoring of Gas Exchange

  10. Pulmonary Function Testing

  11. Chest X-Ray and Imaging Interpretation

    12. Section 3: Basic Therapeutics

  12. Airway Management

  13. Emergency Life Support

  14. Humidity and Bland Aerosol Therapy

  15. Storage and Delivery of Medical Gases

  16. Medical Gas Therapy

  17. Lung Expansion Therapy

    18. Section 4: Pulmonary Pharmacology

  18. Airway Pharmacology

  19. Delivery Devices

    20. Section 5: Critical Care Environment

  20. Mechanical Ventilators

  21. Noninvasive Ventilatory Support

  22. Invasive Ventilatory Support

  23. Monitoring and Management of the ICU Patient

  24. Venous Access

  25. Discontinuing Ventilatory Support

    26. Section 6: Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care

  26. Respiratory Care of Neonatal and Pediatric Patients

    27. Section 7: Additional Settings and Opportunities for Respiratory Care

  27. Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation

  28. Polysomnography

  29. Home Care and Transport

    30. Section 8: Preparing to Enter the Respiratory Care Profession

  30. Interviewing and Preparing to Enter the Respiratory Care Profession

Lab Activities

Procedural Assessment Forms

Answer Key to Lab Activities and Review Questions

Appendix A: Normal/Common Values

Appendix B: AARC Clinical Practice Guidelines

Glossary

About the Author

Sandra Hinski

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty Respiratory Care Division Gateway Community College Phoenix, Arizona

