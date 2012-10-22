Respiratory Care Anatomy and Physiology
3rd Edition
Foundations for Clinical Practice
Description
Perfect for both practicing therapists and students in respiratory therapy and associated professions, this well-organized text offers the most clinically relevant and up-to-date information on respiratory applied anatomy and physiology. Content spans the areas of basic anatomy and physiology of the pulmonary, cardiovascular, and renal systems, and details the physiological principles underlying common therapeutic, diagnostic, and monitoring therapies and procedures. Using a clear and easy-to-understand format, this text helps you take a more clinical perspective and learn to think more critically about the subject matter.
Key Features
- Open-ended concept questions require reasoned responses based on thorough comprehension of the text, fostering critical thinking and discussion.
- Clinical Focus boxes throughout the text place key subject matter in a clinical context to connect theory with practice.
- Chapter outlines, chapter objectives, key terms, and a bulleted chapter summary highlight important concepts and make content more accessible.
- Appendixes contain helpful tables and definitions of terms and symbols.
Table of Contents
SECTION I: THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
1. The Airways and Alveoli
2. The Lungs and Chest Wall
3. Mechanics of Ventilation
4. Ventilation
5. Pulmonary Function Measurements
6. Pulmonary Blood Flow
7. Gas Diffusion
8. Oxygen Equilibrium and Transport
9. Carbon Dioxide Equilibrium and Transport
10. Acid-Base Regulation
11. Control of Ventilation
12. Ventilation-Perfusion Relationships
13. Clinical Assessment of Acid-Base and Oxygenation Status
14. Physiological Basis for Advanced Oxygenation and Lung Protective Strategies
15. Physiological Basis for Treating Sleep-Disordered Breathing NEW!
16. Fetal and Newborn Cardiopulmonary Physiology
SECTION II: THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM
17. Functional Anatomy of the Cardiovascular System
18. Cardiac Electrophysiology
19. The Electrocardiogram and Cardiac Arrhythmias
20. Control of Cardiac Output and Hemodynamics
SECTION III: THE RENAL SYSTEM
21. Filtration, Urine Formation, and Fluid Regulation
22. Electrolyte and Acid-Base Regulation
SECTION IV: INTEGRATED RESPONSES IN EXERCISE AND AGING
23. Cardiopulmonary Response to Exercise in Health, Disease
24. Effects of Aging on the Cardiopulmonary System
APPENDICES
I. Symbols and Abbreviations Used in Cardiopulmonary Physiology
II. Units of Measurement
III. Equation Derivations
IV. Dubois Body Surface Area Chart
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 22nd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277167
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089142
About the Author
Will Beachey
Professor and Director
Respiratory Therapy Program
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Alexius Medical Center and University of Mary Bismarck, North Dakota
Will Beachey
Professor and Director
Respiratory Therapy Program
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Alexius Medical Center and University of Mary Bismarck, North Dakota