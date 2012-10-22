Respiratory Care Anatomy and Physiology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323078665, 9780323277167

Respiratory Care Anatomy and Physiology

3rd Edition

Foundations for Clinical Practice

Authors: Will Beachey Will Beachey
eBook ISBN: 9780323277167
eBook ISBN: 9780323089142
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 22nd October 2012
Page Count: 480
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Perfect for both practicing therapists and students in respiratory therapy and associated professions, this well-organized text offers the most clinically relevant and up-to-date information on respiratory applied anatomy and physiology. Content spans the areas of basic anatomy and physiology of the pulmonary, cardiovascular, and renal systems, and details the physiological principles underlying common therapeutic, diagnostic, and monitoring therapies and procedures. Using a clear and easy-to-understand format, this text helps you take a more clinical perspective and learn to think more critically about the subject matter.

Key Features

  • Open-ended concept questions require reasoned responses based on thorough comprehension of the text, fostering critical thinking and discussion.
  • Clinical Focus boxes throughout the text place key subject matter in a clinical context to connect theory with practice.
  • Chapter outlines, chapter objectives, key terms, and a bulleted chapter summary highlight important concepts and make content more accessible.
  • Appendixes contain helpful tables and definitions of terms and symbols.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM

1. The Airways and Alveoli

2. The Lungs and Chest Wall

3. Mechanics of Ventilation

4. Ventilation

5. Pulmonary Function Measurements

6. Pulmonary Blood Flow

7. Gas Diffusion

8. Oxygen Equilibrium and Transport

9. Carbon Dioxide Equilibrium and Transport

10. Acid-Base Regulation

11. Control of Ventilation

12. Ventilation-Perfusion Relationships

13. Clinical Assessment of Acid-Base and Oxygenation Status

14. Physiological Basis for Advanced Oxygenation and Lung Protective Strategies

15. Physiological Basis for Treating Sleep-Disordered Breathing NEW!

16. Fetal and Newborn Cardiopulmonary Physiology

SECTION II: THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM

17. Functional Anatomy of the Cardiovascular System

18. Cardiac Electrophysiology

19. The Electrocardiogram and Cardiac Arrhythmias

20. Control of Cardiac Output and Hemodynamics

SECTION III: THE RENAL SYSTEM

21. Filtration, Urine Formation, and Fluid Regulation

22. Electrolyte and Acid-Base Regulation

SECTION IV: INTEGRATED RESPONSES IN EXERCISE AND AGING

23. Cardiopulmonary Response to Exercise in Health, Disease

24. Effects of Aging on the Cardiopulmonary System

APPENDICES

I. Symbols and Abbreviations Used in Cardiopulmonary Physiology

II. Units of Measurement

III. Equation Derivations

IV. Dubois Body Surface Area Chart

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323277167
eBook ISBN:
9780323089142

About the Author

Will Beachey

Professor and Director

Respiratory Therapy Program

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Alexius Medical Center and University of Mary Bismarck, North Dakota

Will Beachey

Professor and Director

Respiratory Therapy Program

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Alexius Medical Center and University of Mary Bismarck, North Dakota

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.