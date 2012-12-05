Respiratory and Cardiac Gating in PET, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455771387, 9781455772209

Respiratory and Cardiac Gating in PET, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 8-1

1st Edition

Authors: Habib Zaidi B. Kevin Teo
eBook ISBN: 9781455772209
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771387
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The complexity of issues associated with gating studies with PET imaging are mostly unknown among practitioners of the field, which is posing a significant danger to those who undergo such studies. This is particularly true for respiratory gating examination. Topics in this issue include both basic and clinical topics, including views from radiation oncology physicians.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455772209
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455771387

About the Authors

Habib Zaidi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Geneva University Hospital CH-1211 Geneva 4 Switzerland

B. Kevin Teo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.