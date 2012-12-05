Respiratory and Cardiac Gating in PET, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 8-1
1st Edition
Authors: Habib Zaidi B. Kevin Teo
eBook ISBN: 9781455772209
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771387
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2012
The complexity of issues associated with gating studies with PET imaging are mostly unknown among practitioners of the field, which is posing a significant danger to those who undergo such studies. This is particularly true for respiratory gating examination. Topics in this issue include both basic and clinical topics, including views from radiation oncology physicians.
- English
- © Elsevier 2013
- 5th December 2012
- Elsevier
- 9781455772209
- 9781455771387
Habib Zaidi Author
Division of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Geneva University Hospital CH-1211 Geneva 4 Switzerland
B. Kevin Teo Author
University of Pennsylvania
