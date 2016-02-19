Respiration
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, Budapest, 1980
Description
Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 10: Respiration focuses on the movements in respiratory research, including studies on the breathing process in humans; how respiratory muscles aid in respiration; and how various drugs affect breathing. The book also presents how respiratory muscles in humans, birds, and mammals function during different activities. The text also outlines the diseases that arise due to limited expiratory airflow and how muscles undergo fatigue. Divided into nine parts and organized into 77 chapters, the book further looks into the function of the lung during respiration through the comparison of the breathing patterns of humans, birds, and mammals. The text also elaborates how drugs are instituted in various laboratory exercises to determine their effects on the respiratory system in all the subjects mentioned. The book also identifies the different parts of the body that are involved in the breathing process. Readers and scholars who are interested in research concerning the trends in respiratory physiology will find this book interesting.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Trends in Respiratory Research
Mechanics of the Chest Wall
The Pathophysiology of Airways Disease
The Physiology of Chemoreception in the Carotid Body
Respiratory Muscles in Man: Mechanics and Control
Action of the Diaphragm on the Rib Cage
Morphometry of the Breathing Movements of the Trunk: A Dynamic, Double-View Photogrammetry Technic
Functional Neural Coupling between Diaphragm and Parastemal Intercostal Muscles in Humans
Factors Affecting the Decay of Inspiratory Muscle Activity
Tonic Vibration Reflexes in Respiratory Muscles
Respiratory Muscles Response to Loading
Respiratory Muscle Fatigue: EMG Analysis
Respiratory Muscle Fatigue
Respiratory Sensation and Respiratory Muscle Activity
Respiratory Muscles in Man: Mechanics and Control. Discussion
Comparative Physiology of Respiration: Birds versus Mammals
Introduction to Comparative Physiology of Respiration: Birds versus Mammals
A Comparison of Chorioallantoic and Placental Respiration
Comparison Birds/Mammals: Structure and Function of the Gas Exchange Apparatus
Hypoxia Tolerance and Ventilatory O2-Chemoreflexes
Intrapulmonary CO2 Receptors and their Role in the Control of Avian Respiration
Respiration during Flight
Ventilatory Response to Running Exercise in Birds and Mammals
Comparative Microrheology of Avian and Mammalian Blood
VA/Q Distribution
Morphological Basis for VA/Q Distribution
Static and Dynamic Regional Distribution of Gas within the Normal Human Lung
Ventilation-Perfusion Inhomogeneity and Efficiency of Alveolar Gas Exchange
Functional Inhiomogeneities in Gas Exchange Organs of Non-mammalian Vertebrates
Environmental Effects on Ventilation-Perfusion Distribution
Determination of Reference Values for Regional Lung Ventilation and Perfusion
Behavioral Aspects of Excretion (E) and Retention (R) Data Sets of Mammalian Respiratory Systems in the E-R Diagram
Breathing Control during Exercise
Exercise Hyperpnea. The Ultra Secret
Endocapnia and Exocapnia: Their Relationship to Exercise Hyperpnea
Observations on the Role of a Humoral Pathway in Exercise Hyperpnea
On Reflex Control of Exercise Hyperpnea from Muscular Receptors
Humoral Control of Ventilation during Exercise in Man
Aspects of the Regulation of Respiration in Muscular Exercise
Interaction of Hypercapnic Ventilatory Stimulus and Neural Afferents from the Muscles in Moderate Exercise
Breathing Control during Exercise. Discussion
Prostanoids in the Lung
Introduction to Prostanoids in the Lung
The Lung as a Generator of Prostacyclin
Role of Prostacyclin in Human Bronchial Smooth Muscle Tone
Effect of PGE Aerosol on Lung Function in Patients with Partial and Global Respiratory Insufficiency Due to Bronchitic Airway Obstruction
Noncholinergic, Nonadrenergic Bronchodilation in the Cat
Role of Prostaglandins in Exercise Induced Asthma
Prostanoids in the Lung. Discussion
Arterial Chemoreceptor Mechanisms and Respiration
Metabolic Aspects of Chemoreception in the Carotid Body
Metabolic Sensing of Cellular Oxygen Tension
Effects of Different Stimuli on the Glomus Cell Membrane
Ionic Aspects of Chemoreception
Extracellular K+ and Ca++ Activity in the Cat Carotid Body during Sympathetic Stimulation
Catecholamines and Rat Carotid Body Function
Studies on the Localization of Dopaminergic and Cholinergic Receptors in the Carotid Body
The Oscillatory Component of the Chemical Stimulus to Breathing
Comments on Carotid Body Structure, Metabolism and Catecholamines
Arterial Chemoreceptor Mechanisms and Respiration. Discussion
Defense Reflexes from the Respiratory Tract
Defensive Reflexes from the Nose, Including the Diving Response
Afferent Fibers Involved in Defense Reflexes from the Respiratory Tract
Sensitization of Polymodal Airway Receptors
Reflexes from the Larynx and their Modification in Disease
The Pathophysiological Role of the Sniff-like Aspiration Reflex
Structure and Function of Airways Nervous Receptors
Central Nervous Integration of Defensive Reflexes
Mucus Secretion and its Role in Defense Reflexes
Lung Clearance Mechanisms in Mice
Selected Papers
Alveolar-Capillary Equilibration of O2,CO2 and CO during Rebreathing in Man
Cardiopulmonary Response to Cerebral Traumatization
Central Chemoreceptors and the Regulation of Fetal Breathing Movements
Interactive Effects of Central and Obstructive Apnea
Spectral Analysis of Airflow Signals: Effect of Vagotomy, Propranolol and Indomethacin Treatment in Normal and SO2-Bronchitic Rats
Role of Brain Catecholamines in Hypoxic-Tachypnea Presented by Carotid-Denervated Cats
Localization and Functional Organization of Bulbar and Pontine Respiratory Neurons in the Rabbit
The "Split Respiratory Center". Lessons from Brainstem Transections
The Phonetics of Voluntary Cough
Loss of Central Chemosensitivity, Experimental Studies on a Clinical Problem
The Quantitative Analysis of the Dependence of Lung Blood Arterialization on the Ventilation-Perfusion Ratio Inequality
Larynx in the Respiratory Framework
The Effect of Lung Volume and Mediastinal Structures on Tracheal collapsibility for In Situ Dogs
Physiological Characteristics of Repeated Breath Holding
Role of Diffusion Impairment in Gas Exchange
A Modification of the Forced Oscillation Technique
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163918