1st Edition
How Interlibrary Loan Becomes Resource Sharing
Table of Contents
- The Changing Roles of ILL Staff, Supply-Chain Management
Overview
Supply-chain management and interlibrary loan
Six paradigms of a supply chain
Networked information and the supply chain
Supply-chain management and resource-sharing operations
Change management and interlibrary loan
Professional development plans
1.1 Case study: PDP #1
1.2 Case study: PDP #2
1.3 Case study: The rotation
Conclusion 34
References
- Technology and The Evolution of Resource Sharing
Overview
2.1 Case study: library technology
2.2 Case study: IDS Logic
2.3 Case study: Trans-Tasman Interlending
References
Further reading
- Resources Anytime, Anywhere
Overview
The collective bargaining consortia
The supply-side consortia
3.1 Case study: Relais D2D—supporting consortial resource sharing
3.2 Case study: Network Inter-Library Document Exchange (NILDE)
Helpful websites
3.3 Case study: RapidILL (Rapid)
Conclusion
References
Further Reading
- Resource Sharing: The Evolution
Overview
New types of resources
Predictive analytics and resource sharing
4.1 Case study: Online-Based Interlibrary Loan Statistical Kit (OBILLSK)
4.2 Case study: Automated Library Information Exchange Network (ALIEN)
Conclusion
References
- Where Do We Go From Here?
Overview
Staff implications
Consortial interactions
Technological developments
The future: adaptive resource-sharing systems
Description
University campuses and their academic libraries are increasingly interconnected. A major sign of this is the transformation of interlibrary loan into resource sharing. The emergence of resource sharing has brought with it new challenges for the university library. These challenges can be overcome, and the university library can emerge a stronger institution, more connected with the patrons and community it serves. To accomplish this transformation, libraries need to learn from the past in order to take a leading role in developing future technology to meet the needs of their patrons. Resources Anytime, Anywhere explores the transformation of interlibrary loan into resource sharing by looking at the ideas that have motivated the library-developed technologies that have changed the way resource sharing is conducted.
Resources Anytime, Anywhere illustrates how academic libraries can take an active role in developing technology to meet the needs of their patrons. Through designing our own products and sharing them with other libraries, we can join the lessons of the past with the technology of today to create a more interconnected library that can meet the future needs of library patrons.
Key Features
- Describes the theoretical underpinnings of interlibrary loan
- Explores how interlibrary loan has evolved to resource sharing
- Presents new ways of organizing and developing resource sharing staff
- Examines the technological developments within resources sharing
- Reconsiders the idea of collaboration and cooperation among libraries
- Considers new innovative technologies that can transform how resource sharing is conducted
- Provides recommendation and future directions of how libraries can apply these methods at their institution
Readership
Academic librarians, graduate students and researchers in library and information science, library administrators. Academic Libraries; Some Public library Interlibrary Loan Practitioners; Library Administrators; New Librarians; Copyright and Fair Use Advocates; Collection Development Librarians; E-Resource Librarians
About the Authors
Ryan Litsey Author
Ryan Litsey is the Associate Librarian and head of Document Delivery at Texas Tech University. A graduate of Florida State University with a degree in Library and Information Sciences, he has spent a majority of his academic career developing ground breaking technologies that have endeavored to transform Resource Sharing. Both Occams Reader and the stats tracking system OBILLSK have changed the way ILL librarians are able to share the resources of their respective institutions. Ryan was recognized by the Library Journal as a 2016 Mover and Shaker in library technology. He is also active in several ALA – RUSA/STARS committees, he is a consulting editor for the Journal of Access Services and the associate editor for the Journal of Interlibrary Loan Document Delivery and Electronic Reserve. His academic research is in resource sharing, machine learning, predictive analytics and anticipatory commerce.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Librarian in charge of Document Delivery at Texas Tech University Libraries, Lubbock, TX, USA