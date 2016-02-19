Resource Structure of Agriculture
Resource Structure of Agriculture: An Economic Analysis focuses on the quantitative economic analysis of the agricultural industry. The book first discusses the theory of resource demand. Topics include decision milieu in agriculture; aggregate demand for an input; and notes on the statistical estimation of the demand function for an input. The text also examines the role of labor in agriculture, including agricultural wages, migration from agriculture, and regional labor supply. The monograph underscores the use of machineries in the agricultural sector. Analysis of post-war demand for power and machinery; early developments in agricultural mechanization; trends in the use of other machinery; and supply conditions for agricultural machinery are discussed. The text also looks at the use of fertilizers and pesticides in the agricultural sector, as well the need to invest in farm buildings. The book examines the demand for resources and supply of agricultural products. Future pattern of resource use and technological change; interactions between demands for different resources; and resource demand and a derived supply elasticity are discussed. The text is a valuable source of data for readers interested in the economic analysis of the agricultural industry.
1. Introduction
2. Theory of Resource Demand
I. Some Concepts and Definitions
II. The Decision Milieu in Agriculture
II.1. Traditional Capitalism, Atomistic Competition
11.2. Uncertainty in the Environment
11.3. Technological Change Leads to a Dynamic Environment
11.4. Goals of Farm-firms : Farmer Objectives
III. The Aggregate Demand for an Input
III.1. An Aggregate Production Function for Agriculture An Example
III.2. Supply Conditions and Input Prices
III.3. Demand Functions for Current Inputs
(a) Certain, Static Environment
(b) Uncertain, Static Environment
(c) Uncertain, Dynamic Environment
III.4. Demand Functions for Durable Inputs
(a) Static Demand Functions for a Durable Input
(b) The Price of Capital Services
(c) Anticipated Product Price and Investment in a Durable
Input
(d) Dynamic Demand Functions for a Durable Input
(e) Demand Functions and a Time Lag in the Completion of Investment Projects
IV. Demand Functions for Inputs : A Summary
V. A Note on the Statistical Estimation of the Demand Function for an Input
3. Labor
I. Introduction
II. Migration from Agriculture: The Historical Record
III. A Model of the Agricultural Labor Market
IV. Supply and Demand for Agricultural Labor: Aggregate Timeseries Analysis for England and Wales
IV. 1. Post-war Period (1946-64)
IV. 2. Inter-war Period (1923-38) and War Period (1939-45)
V. Agricultural Wages
V.l. Determinants of Agricultural Wage Adjustment
4. Engineering Technology
I. Early Developments in Mechanization
II. Growth in Tractor Stock and Change in Quality
III. Trends in the Use of Other Machinery
III. 1. Combine Harvesters and Binders
111.2. Potato and Root Crop Harvesters
111.3. Grass Harvesting Machinery
111.4. Pick-up Balers
111.5. Cereal Drills
111.6. Potato Planters
111.7. Root Drills
111.8. Fertilizer and Manure Distributors
111.9. Corn Driers
III. 10. Milking Machines
III.ll. Electricity as a Power Source
IV. Analysis of Post-war Demand for Power and Machinery
IV.1. Introduction
IV.2. The Demand for Farm Tractors in the United Kingdom, 1948-65
IV.3. Post-war Demand for Machinery
V. Supply Conditions for Agricultural Machinery
V.l. Domestic and Export Markets
V.2. Concentration in the Industry
V.3. Distribution, Pricing and Marketing
V.4. Research and Development : Technological Change
Appendix
5. Chemical Technology
I. Introduction
II. Growth in the Use of Fertilizers and Pesticides
II.1.Fertilizers
II.2. Pesticides
III. The Diffusion of Innovations
IV. Demand Functions for Fertilizers
IV.1. The Model
IV.2. The Variables
IV.3. The Results
IV.4. Interpretation
V. Supply Conditions
V.l. The Major Firms
V.2. Technological Innovations
V.3. A National Price
6. Land and Buildings
I. Introduction
II. Major Trends in Land Use
II. 1. Future Urban Growth
III. The Price of Farmland
III.1. 1860-1939
III.2. 1939-65
IV. Investment in Farm Buildings
IV.1. Existing Stocks
IV.2. Prices
IV.3. Monetary Variables
IV.4. Fiscal Variables
IV.5. The Accelerator
IV.6. Farm Size and Other Technical Factors
IV.7. Net Farm Income
IV.8. Improved Quality and Improved Knowledge
IV.9. Prestige
7. Research and Development, Extension and Education
I. Introduction
II. Research and Development
II.1. Public Research and Development
III. Extension
III.1. Private Extension
III.2. Public Extension
IV. Education
IV.1. Universities
IV.2. Further Education
V. Aggregate Intellectual Investment
VI. Cost-Benefit Analysis of Intellectual Investment
8. Demand for Resources and the Supply of Agricultural Products
I. The Changing Resource Structure of United Kingdom Agriculture in the Post-war Period
II. Interactions between Demands for Different Resources
III. Resource Demand and a Derived Supply Elasticity
III.1. Theoretical Considerations
III.2. Estimates of the Derived Aggregate Supply Elasticity
IV. Future Pattern of Resource Use and Technological Change
9. Implications of Public Policy
I. Introduction
II. Agricultural Policy
II.1. History
II.2. Current Policy
II.3. Product and Input Prices and the Demand for Inputs
II.4. Overall Impact of Product Price Changes
II.5. Agricultural Training Board
II.6. Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
II.7. Long-term Guarantees
II.8. Structural Change
III. Macro-economic Policy: Goals, Instruments and Impact on Agricultural Factor Markets
III.1. Deflation
III.2. Prices and Incomes Policy
III.3. Devaluation
III.4. Investment Allowances
III.5. Other Instruments
IV. Conclusion
262
English
© Pergamon 1970
1st January 1970
Pergamon
9781483146225