Resource Recovery and Recycling from Metallurgical Wastes, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- 1.1 General Concepts
- 1.2 Waste Minimization
- 1.3 Waste Recycling
- 1.4 Economic Incentives for Recycling and Resource Recovery
- 1.5 Environmental Incentives for Recycling
- 1.6 The Challenge of Global Population Growth and Aspirations
- 1.7 Energy Considerations
- 1.8 Life Cycle Analysis of Materials Recycling
- 1.9 Industrial Ecology
- 1.10 Waste Minimization or Recycling?
- Chapter 2: Waste Characterization
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Basic Principle of Spectroscopic Techniques
- 2.3 Infrared Spectroscopy
- 2.4 Scanning Electron Microscopy
- 2.5 Electron Microprobe (MP)
- 2.6 Proton Induced X-ray Emission (PIXE)
- 2.7 X-Ray Diffraction
- 2.8 On-line Identification for Recyclable Materials
- 2.9 Using Waste Characterization in Waste Processing and Resource Recovery
- 2.10 Environmental Testing
- Chapter 3: Physical and Physico-Chemical Processes
- 3.1 Material Preparation for Physical Separation
- 3.2 Gravity Separation Processes
- 3.3 Magnetic Separation
- 3.4 Electrostatic Separation
- 3.5 Shredding Systems
- 3.6 Adsorptive Bubble Separation Techniques
- 3.7 Separation by Picking
- Chapter 4: Hydrometallurgical Processes
- 4.1 Selective Precipitation
- 4.2 Ion Exchange Processes
- 4.3 Solvent Extraction
- 4.4 Electrochemical Processes
- 4.5 Leaching Processes
- Chapter 5: Biotechnological Processes
- 5.1 Sources of Biomass
- 5.2 Process of Biosorption
- 5.3 Techniques of Bioprocessing
- 5.4 Industrial Biosorption Processes
- 5.5 Sulfate Reducing Bacteria
- 5.6 Bacterial Leaching
- Chapter 6: Pyrometallurgical Processing
- 6.1 Furnace Technology
- 6.2 Burner Selection
- 6.3 Smelting Furnaces
- 6.4 Thermal Reactors
- 6.5 Plasma Processes
- 6.6 Size Enlargement Technologies. Pelletization
- Chapter 7: Metal Recycling
- 7.1 Iron and Steel
- 7.2 Stainless Steel
- 7.3 Copper
- 7.4 Lead
- 7.5 Zinc
- 7.6 Aluminum
- 7.7 Nickel and Cobalt
- 7.8 Precious Metals
- 7.9 Gallium and Indium
- 7.10 Cadmium, Mercury and Tin
- 7.11 Chromium, Molybdenum, Tungsten
- 7.12 Magnesium
- 7.13 Tantalum, Niobium, Titanium
- 7.14 Rare Earth Metals
- 7.15 Recovery of Metals from Spent Catalysts
- 7.16 Recovery of Alloy from Industrial Scrap
- 7.17 Recovering Metals from Automobile Scrap
- 7.18 Examples of Separation of Metals from Material Mixtures
- Chapter 8: Metallurgical Slags, Dust and Fumes
- 8.1 Slags
- 8.2 Flue Dust
- 8.3 Metal Recovery from Fly Ash
- 8.4 Processing of Shredder Dust
- 8.5 Metal Recovery from Pickling Sludge by Smelting Reduction
- Chapter 9: By-Product Processing and Utilization
- 9.1 Processing and Utilization of Slag
- 9.2 Processing of Dross
- 9.3 Processing of Fly Ash
- 9.4 Glass and Ceramic Materials from Hydrometallurgical Jarosite Waste
- 9.5 Metal Recovery from Beryllium-Containing By-Products
- 9.6 Use of Mine and Mill Tailings as Backfill
- 9.7 Use of Tailings as Heavy Metal Adsorbent
- 9.8 Production of Ceramic Tiles from Iron Ore Tailings
- 9.9 Use of Bauxite Processing Residue (Red mud) for Fixation of Metals in Soil
- 9.10 “Zero Waste Process”
- Chapter 10: Resource Recovery from Process Wastes
- 10.0 Introduction
- 10.1 Mineral Process Tailings
- 10.2 Metallurgical Effluents and Residues
- 10.3 Recovery of Metal Concentrates from Waste Sludges
- 10.4 Solid Wastes
- 10.5 Resource Recovery from Discarded Batteries
- 10.6 Resource Recovery from Spent Petroleum Catalysts
- Chapter 11: Recycling of Water and Reagents
- 11.0 Introduction
- 11.1 Recycling Water
- 11.2 Recycling Reagents
- Chapter 12: Emerging New Technologies
- 12.1 Magnetic Carrier Technology
- 12.2 Separation by Silica-Polyamine Complexes
- 12.3 Molecular Recognition Technology
- 12.4 Separation in Magnetic Fluids (Svoboda, 1998)
- 12.5 Mesoporous Adsorbents
- 12.6 Liquid Membrane Processes
- 12.7 Nanofiltration
- 12.8 Double Membrane Electrolytic Cell (DMEC)
- 12.9 Air Assisted Solvent Extraction
- 12.10 Concluding Statement
Description
Resource recovery and recycling from millions of tons of wastes produced from industrial activities is a continuing challenge for environmental engineers and researchers. Demand for conservation of resources, reduction in the quantity of waste and sustainable development with environmental control has been growing in every part of the world.
Resource Recovery and Recycling from Metallurgical Wastes brings together the currently used techniques of waste processing and recycling, their applications with practical examples and economic potentials of the processes. Emphasis is on resource recovery by appropriate treatment and techniques. Material on the subject is scatterend in waste management and environmental related journals, conference volumes and government departmental technical reports. This work serves as a source book of information and as an educational technical reference for practicing scientists and engineers, as well as for students.
Key Features
- Describes the currently used and potential techniques for the recovery of valuable resources from mineral and metallurgical wastes
- Discusses the applications to specific kinds of wastes with examples from current practices, as well as eht economics of the processes
- Presents recent and emerging technologies of potentials in metal recycling and by-product utilization
Readership
Research and industrial organizations, scientists and engineers in waste processing, recycling and related areas; graduate research libraries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 580
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 11th July 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463209
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080451312
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781483299686
