Resource Recovery and Recycling from Metallurgical Wastes, Volume 7

Resource recovery and recycling from millions of tons of wastes produced from industrial activities is a continuing challenge for environmental engineers and researchers. Demand for conservation of resources, reduction in the quantity of waste and sustainable development with environmental control has been growing in every part of the world.

Resource Recovery and Recycling from Metallurgical Wastes brings together the currently used techniques of waste processing and recycling, their applications with practical examples and economic potentials of the processes. Emphasis is on resource recovery by appropriate treatment and techniques. Material on the subject is scatterend in waste management and environmental related journals, conference volumes and government departmental technical reports. This work serves as a source book of information and as an educational technical reference for practicing scientists and engineers, as well as for students.