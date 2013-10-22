Resource Physiology of Conifers

@qu:"The book contains a wealth of quantitative information on the physiological attributes of conifers... thorough and expert analyses of the most important aspects of conifer physiology... the writing is comprehensive and up to date because of the combined efforts of 28 leading researchers of plant ecophysiology." @source:--T. T. Kozlowski, University of California Berkeley, in BIOSCIENCE @qu:"These books are highly recommended additions to the literature on conifers. They contain a treasure trove of information, and a strong editorial hand has brought an unusual degree of symmetry and evenness of treatment to the topics. It is easy to find one's way around each chapter and either to browse or to focus... Both books will find substantial use for physiological ecologist and others interested in conifers and forest ecology." @source:--TRENDS IN ECOLOGY & EVOLUTION @qu:"The book contains a wealth of quantitative information on the physiological attributes of conifers... The writing is comprehensive and up to date because of the combined efforts of 28 leading researchers of plant ecophysiology--no chapter was written by a single author. The book is likely to be welcomed by investigators attempting to unravel the complexities inherent in biological diversity, global warming, and responses of forest ecosystems to abiotic and biotic stresses." @source:--BIOSCIENCE