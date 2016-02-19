Reactor Design Physics, Volume 4: Resonance Absorption in Nuclear Reactors provides a systematic and detailed exposition of the theory of resonance absorption in nuclear reactors. This book is composed of eight chapters, and begins with a brief historical review of the subject. The second chapter deals with the resonance absorption in homogeneous media and with an alternative method of obtaining some of the formula, while the third chapter considers the natural and Doppler broadened fine shapes, as well as explicit formula for resonance absorption in homogeneous media. The succeeding chapters discuss some results of transport theory necessary for the study of the resonance absorption problem in heterogeneous media and the estimation of the errors introduced by the various simplifying assumptions. The final chapters examine the special topics of the Dancoff effect and the estimation of absorption in unresolved resonances.

This book will prove useful to nuclear physicists and design engineers.