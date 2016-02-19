Resonance Absorption in Nuclear Reactors
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Nuclear Energy, Vol. 4
Description
Reactor Design Physics, Volume 4: Resonance Absorption in Nuclear Reactors provides a systematic and detailed exposition of the theory of resonance absorption in nuclear reactors.
This book is composed of eight chapters, and begins with a brief historical review of the subject. The second chapter deals with the resonance absorption in homogeneous media and with an alternative method of obtaining some of the formula, while the third chapter considers the natural and Doppler broadened fine shapes, as well as explicit formula for resonance absorption in homogeneous media. The succeeding chapters discuss some results of transport theory necessary for the study of the resonance absorption problem in heterogeneous media and the estimation of the errors introduced by the various simplifying assumptions. The final chapters examine the special topics of the Dancoff effect and the estimation of absorption in unresolved resonances.
This book will prove useful to nuclear physicists and design engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Historical Review
2 Slowing Down of Neutrons in an Infinite Homogeneous Medium
3 Homogeneous Resonance Integrals
4 Transport Theory Fundamentals
5 Heterogeneous Resonance Integrals—Narrow Resonances
6 Heterogeneous Resonance Integrals—Wide Resonances
7 Additional Special Topics
8 Comparison of Theory and Experiment
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222721