Resonance Absorption in Nuclear Reactors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483197692, 9781483222721

Resonance Absorption in Nuclear Reactors

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Nuclear Energy, Vol. 4

Authors: Lawrence Dresner
Editors: R. A. Charpie J. V. Dunworth
eBook ISBN: 9781483222721
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 142
Description

Reactor Design Physics, Volume 4: Resonance Absorption in Nuclear Reactors provides a systematic and detailed exposition of the theory of resonance absorption in nuclear reactors. This book is composed of eight chapters, and begins with a brief historical review of the subject. The second chapter deals with the resonance absorption in homogeneous media and with an alternative method of obtaining some of the formula, while the third chapter considers the natural and Doppler broadened fine shapes, as well as explicit formula for resonance absorption in homogeneous media. The succeeding chapters discuss some results of transport theory necessary for the study of the resonance absorption problem in heterogeneous media and the estimation of the errors introduced by the various simplifying assumptions. The final chapters examine the special topics of the Dancoff effect and the estimation of absorption in unresolved resonances.
This book will prove useful to nuclear physicists and design engineers.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Historical Review

2 Slowing Down of Neutrons in an Infinite Homogeneous Medium

3 Homogeneous Resonance Integrals

4 Transport Theory Fundamentals

5 Heterogeneous Resonance Integrals—Narrow Resonances

6 Heterogeneous Resonance Integrals—Wide Resonances

7 Additional Special Topics

8 Comparison of Theory and Experiment

References

Index




Details

No. of pages:
142
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483222721

About the Author

Lawrence Dresner

About the Editor

R. A. Charpie

J. V. Dunworth

