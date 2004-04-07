"Greg Schulz has written the most authoritative and definitive book on storage networking. It is must reading for anyone considering procurement of storage or currently has a network and requires storage that will be accessible across the network. His insights on configuring and managing storage make this a truly invaluable reference for not only those entering the storage arena but also for seasoned storage managers." --Peter Doob – Storage Professional "A few years ago, Greg Schulz contributed to a book on enterprise resiliency for which I was the editor. I observed at the time that he had such a wealth of material on storage network resiliency that a whole book on that subject would make sense. Now, he's done it. "Resilient Storage Networks" is the most thorough exposition of the subject I've seen to date. It includes material on justification, technology, implementation, management, and concludes with examples of storage networks optimized for particular purposes or situations. As an independent analyst with an extensive background in both the storage and network industry segments, Greg is uniquely qualified to speak on this subject. Enterprise storage architects, designers, and managers, as well as executives will find "Resilient Storage Networks" both interesting and informative." --Paul Massiglia – Author & Technical Director, Veritas Software "Resilient Storage Networking” is the most complete picture I have seen of this complex and business relevant area of technology. It objectively presents the issues and possible solutions so the reader can make decisions appropriate to their business and technology needs with a clear understanding of the implications of those decisions. It is an excellent choice for the unexercised as an education tool and for the very experienced as a reference source." -- Greg Brunton – EDS Australia "Greg’s vast knowledge, his clear concise writing style and excellent use of diagrams, makes it easy to comprehend the complex topics of storage networking." --Tom Becchetti – Blue Cross Blue Shield “Schultz’s book is an excellent primer for network administrators who need a concise yet thorough entry into the field of storage, and should be a must-have on any storage administrator’s library shelf.” – Storage Networks Industry Association, April 2006