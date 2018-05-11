PART 1: ADAPTATION NEEDS - EVALUATING THE IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE

1. The state of climate change adaptation in international policy

2. The science of climate change and extreme event attribution

3. Adaptation needs: Gaps and priorities for action

PART 2: ADAPTATION ACTIONS BY HAZARD

4. Extreme Events

5. Sea Level Rise

6. Floods

7. Heat Waves

PART 3: ADAPTATION ACTIONS BY ECOSYSTEM

8. Mountain Ecosystems

9. Polar Regions

10. Dryland Ecosystems

11. Aquatic ecosystems

12. Coasts

PART 4: ADAPTATION ACTIONS BY DIFFERENT SECTORS

13. Agriculture and Food Security

14. Health

15. Urban Areas

PART 5: TOOLS AND METHODS FOR RESILIENCE

16. Evaluating Ecosystem Based Adaptation

17. The Role of Early Warning and Early Action

18. Insurance and Risk Transfer

19. Community-based adaptation

20. Public Private Partnerships

21. Investment in adaptation

PART 6: EMERGING NEEDS: BUILDING RESILIENCE

22. The Role of Innovation

23. The use of Challenges or Prizes

24. Loss and Damage and Limits to Adaptation

25. Validating what works and what doesn’t - the need for evidence