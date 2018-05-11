Resilience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128118917, 9780128118924

Resilience

1st Edition

The Science of Adaptation to Climate Change

Editors: Zinta Zommers Keith Alverson
eBook ISBN: 9780128118924
Paperback ISBN: 9780128118917
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th May 2018
Page Count: 376
Description

In Resilience: The Science of Adaptation to Climate Change leading experts analyze and question ongoing adaptation interventions. Contributions span different disciplinary perspectives, from law to engineering, and cover different regions from Africa to the Pacific. Chapters assess the need for adaptation, highlighting climate change impacts such as sea level rise, increases in temperature, changing hydrological variability, and threats to food security. The book then discusses the state of global legislation and means of tracking progress. It reviews ways to build resilience in a range of contexts— from the Arctic, to small island states, to urban areas, across food and energy systems. Critical tools for adaptation planning are highlighted - from social capital and ethics, to decision support systems, to innovative finance and risk transfer mechanisms. Controversies related to geoengineering and migration are also discussed. This book is an indispensable resource for scientists, practitioners, and policy makers working in climate change adaptation, sustainable development, ecosystem management, and urban planning.

Key Features

  • Provides a summary of tools and methods used in adaptation including recent innovations
  • Includes chapters from a diverse range of authors from academic institutions, humanitarian organizations, and the United Nations
  • Evaluates adaptation options, highlighting gaps in knowledge where further research or new tools are needed

Readership

Scientists working in Climate Change adaptation, sustainable development, and ecosystem management and development; environmental scientists, environmental managers, urban planners

Table of Contents

PART 1: ADAPTATION NEEDS - EVALUATING THE IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE
1. The state of climate change adaptation in international policy
2. The science of climate change and extreme event attribution
3. Adaptation needs: Gaps and priorities for action

PART 2: ADAPTATION ACTIONS BY HAZARD 
4. Extreme Events
5. Sea Level Rise
6. Floods
7. Heat Waves

PART 3: ADAPTATION ACTIONS BY ECOSYSTEM
8. Mountain Ecosystems
9. Polar Regions
10. Dryland Ecosystems
11. Aquatic ecosystems
12. Coasts

PART 4: ADAPTATION ACTIONS BY DIFFERENT SECTORS
13. Agriculture and Food Security
14. Health
15. Urban Areas

PART 5: TOOLS AND METHODS FOR RESILIENCE
16. Evaluating Ecosystem Based Adaptation
17. The Role of Early Warning and Early Action
18. Insurance and Risk Transfer
19. Community-based adaptation
20. Public Private Partnerships
21. Investment in adaptation

PART 6: EMERGING NEEDS: BUILDING RESILIENCE
22. The Role of Innovation
23. The use of Challenges or Prizes
24. Loss and Damage and Limits to Adaptation
25. Validating what works and what doesn’t - the need for evidence

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128118924
Paperback ISBN:
9780128118917

About the Editor

Zinta Zommers

Zinta Zommers is Mercy Corps’ Head of the Zurich Flood Resilience Alliance. A Rhodes and Commonwealth Scholar, she has graduate degrees in Zoology and Development Studies from the University of Oxford. Zinta worked with United Nations’ Secretary-General’s Climate Change Support Team, during the negotiation of the Paris Agreement, with United Nations Environment and with the Food and Agriculture Organization. She has advised the United States’ Government and the Government of Sierra Leone, and has worked with vulnerable communities in over 10 countries across Africa and Asia. She previously coedited the book, Reducing Disaster: Early Warning Systems for Climate Change, and is a Lead Author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mercy Corps, London, United Kingdom

Keith Alverson

Keith Alverson has degrees in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and East Asian Studies from Princeton University (1988) and a doctorate in Physical Oceanography from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (1995). He has over 150 publications including Past Global Changes and Their Significance for the Future (Elsevier, 2000). He is currently Secretary General of the IUGG Union Commission on Climatic and Environmental Change and elected at-large member of the International Association for Meteorology and Atmospheric Sciences Executive Committee.

Affiliations and Expertise

International Environmental Technology Center, UN Environment, Osaka, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

