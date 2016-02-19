Residuation Theory aims to contribute to literature in the field of ordered algebraic structures, especially on the subject of residual mappings.

The book is divided into three chapters. Chapter 1 focuses on ordered sets; directed sets; semilattices; lattices; and complete lattices. Chapter 2 tackles Baer rings; Baer semigroups; Foulis semigroups; residual mappings; the notion of involution; and Boolean algebras. Chapter 3 covers residuated groupoids and semigroups; group homomorphic and isotone homomorphic Boolean images of ordered semigroups; Dubreil-Jacotin and Brouwer semigroups; and lolimorphisms. The book is a self-contained and unified introduction to residual mappings and its related concepts. It is applicable as a textbook and reference book for mathematicians who plan to learn more about the subject.