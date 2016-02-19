Residual Stresses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080340623, 9781483191003

Residual Stresses

1st Edition

Technology — Applications — Effects

Editors: A. Niku-Lari
eBook ISBN: 9781483191003
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 586
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Residual Stresses presents a collection of articles that provides information regarding the use of surface treatment systems. It discusses the developments in the technology and application of surface treatment. It addresses the influence of minor stresses on the performance of materials. Some of the topics covered in the book are the introduction to self-equilibrating stresses existing in materials, the stresses that form as a consequence of welding, the stresses made by machining, and the mechanical generation of self-stresses. The analysis of the stresses caused by thermal and thermochemical surface treatments is covered. The minor stresses in composite materials are discussed. The text describes the stresses in uranium and uranium alloys. The Trepan or ring core method, centre-hole method, and Sach's method are presented. A chapter of the volume is devoted to the measurement of residual stresses. Another section of the book focuses on the application of shot peened plates to residual stress distribution. The book will provide useful information to mechanics, engineers, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Introduction to Residual Stress

I. Generation of Residual Stresses

Residual Stresses as a Consequence of Welding

Residual Stresses Introduced by Machining

Mechanical Production of Self-stresses

Residual Stresses Caused by Thermal and Thermochemical Surface Treatments

Residual Stresses in Composite Materials

Residual Stresses in Uranium and Uranium Alloys

Residual Stresses in CVD and PVD Refractory Coatings

II. Measurement and Prediction of Residual Stresses

The Trepan or Ring Core Method, Center Hole Method, Sach's Method, Blind Hole "Methods", Deep Hole Technique

Measurement of Residual Stress Distribution by the Incremental Hole Drilling Method

The Niku-Lari Method and the Stress Source Method: Application to the Residual Stress Distribution of Shot Peened Plates

Non-destructive Methods of Measurement of Residual Stresses

Prediction of Residual Stresses

Finite Element Calculation and Measurement of Thermal Stresses in High Strength Aluminum Alloys

Advances toward the Standardization of Residual Stress Measurements

III. Relaxation of Residual Stresses

Relaxation of Residual Stresses

Relaxation of Residual Stresses by Annealing or Mechanical Treatment

IV. Effect of Residual Stresses upon the Mechanical Behavior of Engineering Materials and Components

Case Histories of Residual Stress Related Component Failures

Residual Stresses in Fatigue and Fracture

The Effect of Residual Stresses on the Fatigue Behavior of Industrial Parts and Structures

Estimating the Effects of Residual Stress on the Fatigue Life of Notched Components

Residual Stresses and Fretting, Crack Initiation and Propagation

V. Design with Residual Stress

Assessment of Residual Stresses

Author Index

Subject Index

International Directory


Details

No. of pages:
586
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483191003

About the Editor

A. Niku-Lari

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Industrial Technology Transfer, Gournay-sur-Marne, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.