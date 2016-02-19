Residual Stresses presents a collection of articles that provides information regarding the use of surface treatment systems. It discusses the developments in the technology and application of surface treatment. It addresses the influence of minor stresses on the performance of materials. Some of the topics covered in the book are the introduction to self-equilibrating stresses existing in materials, the stresses that form as a consequence of welding, the stresses made by machining, and the mechanical generation of self-stresses. The analysis of the stresses caused by thermal and thermochemical surface treatments is covered. The minor stresses in composite materials are discussed. The text describes the stresses in uranium and uranium alloys. The Trepan or ring core method, centre-hole method, and Sach's method are presented. A chapter of the volume is devoted to the measurement of residual stresses. Another section of the book focuses on the application of shot peened plates to residual stress distribution. The book will provide useful information to mechanics, engineers, students, and researchers.