Residual Stresses
1st Edition
Technology — Applications — Effects
Residual Stresses presents a collection of articles that provides information regarding the use of surface treatment systems. It discusses the developments in the technology and application of surface treatment. It addresses the influence of minor stresses on the performance of materials. Some of the topics covered in the book are the introduction to self-equilibrating stresses existing in materials, the stresses that form as a consequence of welding, the stresses made by machining, and the mechanical generation of self-stresses. The analysis of the stresses caused by thermal and thermochemical surface treatments is covered. The minor stresses in composite materials are discussed. The text describes the stresses in uranium and uranium alloys. The Trepan or ring core method, centre-hole method, and Sach's method are presented. A chapter of the volume is devoted to the measurement of residual stresses. Another section of the book focuses on the application of shot peened plates to residual stress distribution. The book will provide useful information to mechanics, engineers, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Introduction to Residual Stress
I. Generation of Residual Stresses
Residual Stresses as a Consequence of Welding
Residual Stresses Introduced by Machining
Mechanical Production of Self-stresses
Residual Stresses Caused by Thermal and Thermochemical Surface Treatments
Residual Stresses in Composite Materials
Residual Stresses in Uranium and Uranium Alloys
Residual Stresses in CVD and PVD Refractory Coatings
II. Measurement and Prediction of Residual Stresses
The Trepan or Ring Core Method, Center Hole Method, Sach's Method, Blind Hole "Methods", Deep Hole Technique
Measurement of Residual Stress Distribution by the Incremental Hole Drilling Method
The Niku-Lari Method and the Stress Source Method: Application to the Residual Stress Distribution of Shot Peened Plates
Non-destructive Methods of Measurement of Residual Stresses
Prediction of Residual Stresses
Finite Element Calculation and Measurement of Thermal Stresses in High Strength Aluminum Alloys
Advances toward the Standardization of Residual Stress Measurements
III. Relaxation of Residual Stresses
Relaxation of Residual Stresses
Relaxation of Residual Stresses by Annealing or Mechanical Treatment
IV. Effect of Residual Stresses upon the Mechanical Behavior of Engineering Materials and Components
Case Histories of Residual Stress Related Component Failures
Residual Stresses in Fatigue and Fracture
The Effect of Residual Stresses on the Fatigue Behavior of Industrial Parts and Structures
Estimating the Effects of Residual Stress on the Fatigue Life of Notched Components
Residual Stresses and Fretting, Crack Initiation and Propagation
V. Design with Residual Stress
Assessment of Residual Stresses
Author Index
Subject Index
International Directory
- No. of pages:
- 586
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191003
About the Editor
A. Niku-Lari
Institute for Industrial Technology Transfer, Gournay-sur-Marne, France