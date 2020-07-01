Residual Stresses in Composite Materials
2nd Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Part I: Measurement and modelling
1. The importance of measuring residual stresses in composite materials
2. Destructive techniques in the measurement of residual stresses in composite materials: an overview
3. Non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques in the measurement of residual stresses in composite materials: an overview
4. Measuring residual stresses in composite materials using the simulated hole drilling method
5. Measuring residual stresses in composite materials using the slitting/crack compliance method
6. Modeling residual stresses in composite materials
Part II: Residual stresses in different types of composite
7. Understanding residual stresses in polymer matrix composites
8. Understanding residual stresses in metal matrix composites
9. Understanding residual stresses and fracture toughness in ceramic nanocomposites
10. Understanding residual stresses in thick polymer composite laminates
11. The cured shape prediction of bi-stable laminates
12. Reduction of residual stresses in polymer composites using nano-additives
13. Theoretical and experimental study of residual stress in the composite integrated circuits
14. Determination of residual stresses using eigen strains
15. Measurement of residual stresses in laminated polymer composites using slitting method based on eigenstrains
16. Estimation of the residual stresses in metals and composites based on the concept of eigen-strain
17. Measurement of residual stresses in polymer matrix composites using digital image correlation
18. Residual stresses in samples made by additive manufacturing
Description
Residual stresses are a common phenomenon in composite materials. They can either add to or significantly reduce material strength. Because of the increasing demand for high-strength, lightweight materials such as composites and their wide range of applications; it is critical that the residual stresses of composite materials are understood and measured correctly.
The first edition of this book consists of thirteen chapters divided over two parts. Part One reviews destructive and non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques for measuring residual stresses. There are also additional chapters on using mathematical (analytical and numerical) methods for calculation of residual stresses in composite materials too. These include the simulated hole drilling method, the slitting/crack compliance method, measuring residual stresses in homogeneous and composite glass materials using photoelastic techniques, and modeling residual stresses in composite materials. The second part of the book discusses measuring residual stresses in different types of composites including polymer and metal matrix composites. The addition of nanoparticles to the matrix of polymeric composites as a new technique for reduction of residual stresses is also discussed.
Each of these original chapters have been brought fully up-to-date taking into account latest research and new developments. There are also five brand new chapters on the theoretical and experimental study of residual stress in the composite Integrated circuits; measurement of residual stresses in laminated polymer composites using Slitting Method Based on Eigen Strains; determination of residual stresses using Eigen Strains; measurement of residual stresses in polymer matrix composites using Digital Image Correlation and finally the estimation of the residual stresses in metals and composites based on the concept of Eigen-Strain.
Residual Stresses in Composite Materials, Second Edition provides a comprehensive overview of this important topic, and is an invaluable reference text for both academics and professionals working in the mechanical engineering, civil engineering, aerospace, automotive, marine and sporting industries.
Key Features
- Reviews destructive and non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques for measuring residual stresses
- Discusses residual stresses in polymer matrix, metal-matrix and other types of composites
- Presents latest developments on theoretical and experimental study of residual stress in composites
- Considers the addition of nanoparticles to the matrix as a new technique for reduction of residual stresses
Readership
Academics and professionals working in the mechanical engineering, civil engineering, aerospace, automotive, marine and sporting industries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128188170
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Mahmood Shokrieh Editor
Mahmood M. Shokrieh is a Professor at School of Mechanical Engineering, Iran University of Science and Technology, Iran.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iran University of Science and Technology, Iran