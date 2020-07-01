Residual stresses are a common phenomenon in composite materials. They can either add to or significantly reduce material strength. Because of the increasing demand for high-strength, lightweight materials such as composites and their wide range of applications; it is critical that the residual stresses of composite materials are understood and measured correctly.

The first edition of this book consists of thirteen chapters divided over two parts. Part One reviews destructive and non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques for measuring residual stresses. There are also additional chapters on using mathematical (analytical and numerical) methods for calculation of residual stresses in composite materials too. These include the simulated hole drilling method, the slitting/crack compliance method, measuring residual stresses in homogeneous and composite glass materials using photoelastic techniques, and modeling residual stresses in composite materials. The second part of the book discusses measuring residual stresses in different types of composites including polymer and metal matrix composites. The addition of nanoparticles to the matrix of polymeric composites as a new technique for reduction of residual stresses is also discussed.

Each of these original chapters have been brought fully up-to-date taking into account latest research and new developments. There are also five brand new chapters on the theoretical and experimental study of residual stress in the composite Integrated circuits; measurement of residual stresses in laminated polymer composites using Slitting Method Based on Eigen Strains; determination of residual stresses using Eigen Strains; measurement of residual stresses in polymer matrix composites using Digital Image Correlation and finally the estimation of the residual stresses in metals and composites based on the concept of Eigen-Strain.

Residual Stresses in Composite Materials, Second Edition provides a comprehensive overview of this important topic, and is an invaluable reference text for both academics and professionals working in the mechanical engineering, civil engineering, aerospace, automotive, marine and sporting industries.