Residential, Home and Community Aged Care Workbook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729543071

Residential, Home and Community Aged Care Workbook

2nd Edition

Authors: Carla Unicomb Wendy Bell
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543071
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st May 2018
Page Count: 250
Description

Residential, Home and Community Aged Care Workbook is the ideal resource to support students undertaking a CHC33015 Certificate III in Individual Support.

Designed to be used in conjunction with Long-term Caring: Residential, Home and Community Aged Care 4th edition, this workbook is an essential tool for students navigating the requirements of the Community Services Training Package CHC33015 Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing), CHC33015 Certificate III in Individual Support (Home and Community).

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: CHCCCS015 – Provide individualised support
Chapter 2: CHCLEG001 – Work legally and ethically
Chapter 3: HLTWHS002 – Follow safe work practices for direct client care
Chapter 4: CHCDIV001 – Work with diverse people
Chapter 5: CHCCCS023 – Support independence and wellbeing
Chapter 6: CHCCOM005 - Communicate and work in health or community services
Chapter 7: CHCHCS001 – Provide home and community support services
Chapter 8: HLTAP001 – Recognise healthy body systems
Chapter 9: HLTAAP001 – Recognise healthy body systems: health assessment
Chapter 10: CHCCCS025 – Support relationships with carers and families
Chapter 11: CHCCCS011 – Meet support needs
Chapter 12: CHCAGE005 – Provide support to people living with dementia
Chapter 13: CHCAGE001 – Facilitate the empowerment of older people
Chapter 14: CHCPAL001 – Deliver care services using a palliative approach
Chapter 15: HLTHPS006 - Assist clients with medication

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780729543071

About the Author

Carla Unicomb

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Training Beyond 2000

Wendy Bell

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Trainer, Training Beyond 2000

