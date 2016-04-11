Residential, Home and Community Aged Care Workbook
1st Edition
Key Features
Residential, Home and Community Aged Care Workbook is the ideal resource to support students
undertaking a CHC33015 Certificate III in Individual Support.
Designed to be used in conjunction with Long-Term Caring: Residential, Home and Community Aged Care,
3rd edition, this workbook is an essential tool for students navigating the requirements of the Community
Services Training Package CHC33015 Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing) and CHC33015
Certificate III in Individual Support (Home and Community).
Residential, Home and Community Aged Care Workbook covers the following core and elective units across ageing, home and community specialisations:
CHC33015 Core units
AGEING specialisation units
- CHCAGE001 Facilitate the empowerment of older people
- CHCAGE005 Provide support to people living with dementia
- CHCCCS011 Meet personal support needs
HOME AND COMMUNITY specialisation units
- CHCAGE001 Facilitate the empowerment of older people
- CHCCCS011 Meet personal support needs
- CHCCCS025 Support relationships with carers and families
- CHCHCS001 Provide home and community support services
Additional elective units
- CHCPAL001 Deliver care services using a palliative approach
- HLTHPS006 Assist clients with medication
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - CHCCCS015 - Provide individualised support
Chapter 2 - CHCLEG001 - Work legally and ethically
Chapter 3 - HLTWHS002 - Follow safe work practices for direct client care
Chapter 4 - CHCDIV001 - Work with diverse people
Chapter 5 - CHCCCS023 - Support independence and wellbeing
Chapter 6 - CHCCOM005 - Communicate and work in health or community services
Chapter 7 - CHCHCS001 - Provide home and community support services
Chapter 8 - HLTAAP001 - Recognise healthy body systems
Chapter 9 - HLTAAP001 - Recognise healthy body systems: health assessment
Chapter 10 - CHCCCS025 - Support relationships with carers and families
Chapter 11 - CHCCS011 - Meet personal support needs
Chapter 12 - CHCAGE005 - Provide support to people living with dementia
Chapter 13 - CHCAGE001 - Facilitate the empowerment of older people
Chapter 14 - CHCPAL001 - Deliver care services using a palliative approach
Chapter 15 - HLTHPS006 - Assist clients with medication
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 11th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542432
About the Author
Carla Unicomb
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Training Beyond 2000
Wendy Bell
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Trainer, Training Beyond 2000