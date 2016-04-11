Residential, Home and Community Aged Care Workbook is the ideal resource to support students

undertaking a CHC33015 Certificate III in Individual Support.

Designed to be used in conjunction with Long-Term Caring: Residential, Home and Community Aged Care,

3rd edition, this workbook is an essential tool for students navigating the requirements of the Community

Services Training Package CHC33015 Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing) and CHC33015

Certificate III in Individual Support (Home and Community).

Residential, Home and Community Aged Care Workbook covers the following core and elective units across ageing, home and community specialisations:



CHC33015 Core units

CHCCCS023 Support independence and wellbeing

CHCCOM005 Communicate and work in health or community services

CHCDIV001 Work with diverse people

CHCLEG001 Work legally and ethically

HLTAAP001 Recognise healthy body systems

HLTWHS002 Follow safe work practices for direct client care

CHCCCS015 Provide individualised support

AGEING specialisation units

CHCAGE001 Facilitate the empowerment of older people

CHCAGE005 Provide support to people living with dementia

CHCCCS011 Meet personal support needs

HOME AND COMMUNITY specialisation units

CHCAGE001 Facilitate the empowerment of older people

CHCCCS011 Meet personal support needs

CHCCCS025 Support relationships with carers and families

CHCHCS001 Provide home and community support services

Additional elective units