Residential, Home and Community Aged Care Workbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729542432

Residential, Home and Community Aged Care Workbook

1st Edition

Authors: Carla Unicomb Wendy Bell
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542432
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th April 2016
Page Count: 400
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Key Features

Residential, Home and Community Aged Care Workbook is the ideal resource to support students
undertaking a CHC33015 Certificate III in Individual Support.

Designed to be used in conjunction with Long-Term Caring: Residential, Home and Community Aged Care,
3rd edition, this workbook is an essential tool for students navigating the requirements of the Community
Services Training Package CHC33015 Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing) and CHC33015
Certificate III in Individual Support (Home and Community).

Residential, Home and Community Aged Care Workbook covers the following core and elective units across ageing, home and community specialisations:

CHC33015 Core units

  • CHCCCS015 Provide individualised support
  • CHCCCS023 Support independence and wellbeing
  • CHCCOM005 Communicate and work in health or community services
  • CHCDIV001 Work with diverse people
  • CHCLEG001 Work legally and ethically
  • HLTAAP001 Recognise healthy body systems
  • HLTWHS002 Follow safe work practices for direct client care

AGEING specialisation units

  • CHCAGE001 Facilitate the empowerment of older people
  • CHCAGE005 Provide support to people living with dementia
  • CHCCCS011 Meet personal support needs

HOME AND COMMUNITY specialisation units

  • CHCAGE001 Facilitate the empowerment of older people
  • CHCCCS011 Meet personal support needs
  • CHCCCS025 Support relationships with carers and families
  • CHCHCS001 Provide home and community support services

Additional elective units

  • CHCPAL001 Deliver care services using a palliative approach
  • HLTHPS006 Assist clients with medication

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - CHCCCS015 - Provide individualised support
Chapter 2 - CHCLEG001 - Work legally and ethically
Chapter 3 - HLTWHS002 - Follow safe work practices for direct client care
Chapter 4 - CHCDIV001 - Work with diverse people
Chapter 5 - CHCCCS023 - Support independence and wellbeing
Chapter 6 - CHCCOM005 - Communicate and work in health or community services
Chapter 7 - CHCHCS001 - Provide home and community support services
Chapter 8 - HLTAAP001 - Recognise healthy body systems
Chapter 9 - HLTAAP001 - Recognise healthy body systems: health assessment
Chapter 10 - CHCCCS025 - Support relationships with carers and families
Chapter 11 - CHCCS011 - Meet personal support needs
Chapter 12 - CHCAGE005 - Provide support to people living with dementia
Chapter 13 - CHCAGE001 - Facilitate the empowerment of older people
Chapter 14 - CHCPAL001 - Deliver care services using a palliative approach
Chapter 15 - HLTHPS006 - Assist clients with medication

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780729542432

About the Author

Carla Unicomb

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Training Beyond 2000

Wendy Bell

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Trainer, Training Beyond 2000

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.