Reshaping Herbal Medicine
1st Edition
Knowledge, Education and Professional Culture
Description
This is the first definitive book to draw on unique, unpublished, professional expertise about the reshaping of herbal medicine in the UK. This book outlines the outcomes of recent examinations, and poses challenging questions about the direction of future herbal medicine policy within the UK.
Key Features
- Contributions from Senior Members of the European Herbal Practitioners Association
- Well written and presented
- Includes vital issues such as divergent herbal traditions in the UK, history of herbal medicine in Europe, Patient and Public safety and Cultural issues faced integrating traditional systems of medicine within an allopathic medical model
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Introduction: reshaping herbal medicine: the context
Section One: Knowledge, education and professional culture
1. Determining professional identity: an exploration of the factors, which characterise the nature of a profession
2. Professional education and practitioner identity
Section Two: The traditions of Herbal Medicine
3. Chinese herbal medicine: the history and context to statutory self-regulation
4. A brief history of Traditional Tibetan Medicine and its introduction to the United Kingdom
5. The development of integrated medicine with reference to the history of Ayurvedic medicine
6. Western herbal medicine - gender, culture and orthodoxy
7. The relationship of classical Greek medicine to contemporary Western herbalism: an exploration of the idea of 'holism'
Section Three: Problems with knowledge, education and culture in the development of the herbal medicine profession
8. Patient safety and practitioner identity: the move towards statutory self-regulation
9. Herbs and herbalists: professional identity and the protection of practice
10. Culture and knowledge in the development of Traditional Chinese Medicine
11. Knowledge, skills and competence: an exploration of the education and professional formation of herbalists
12. Knowledge and myths of knowledge in the 'science' of herbal medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2005
- Published:
- 27th June 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036811
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443101359
About the Author
Catherine O'Sullivan
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair of European Herbal Practitioner Association Education Committee and formerly Vice Principal, Newman College of Higher Education, Birmingham, UK