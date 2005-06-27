Reshaping Herbal Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443101359, 9780702036811

Reshaping Herbal Medicine

1st Edition

Knowledge, Education and Professional Culture

Authors: Catherine O'Sullivan
eBook ISBN: 9780702036811
Paperback ISBN: 9780443101359
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 27th June 2005
Page Count: 224
Description

This is the first definitive book to draw on unique, unpublished, professional expertise about the reshaping of herbal medicine in the UK. This book outlines the outcomes of recent examinations, and poses challenging questions about the direction of future herbal medicine policy within the UK.

Key Features

  • Contributions from Senior Members of the European Herbal Practitioners Association
  • Well written and presented
  • Includes vital issues such as divergent herbal traditions in the UK, history of herbal medicine in Europe, Patient and Public safety and Cultural issues faced integrating traditional systems of medicine within an allopathic medical model

Table of Contents

Foreword
Preface
Introduction: reshaping herbal medicine: the context

Section One: Knowledge, education and professional culture
1. Determining professional identity: an exploration of the factors, which characterise the nature of a profession
2. Professional education and practitioner identity

Section Two: The traditions of Herbal Medicine
3. Chinese herbal medicine: the history and context to statutory self-regulation
4. A brief history of Traditional Tibetan Medicine and its introduction to the United Kingdom
5. The development of integrated medicine with reference to the history of Ayurvedic medicine
6. Western herbal medicine - gender, culture and orthodoxy
7. The relationship of classical Greek medicine to contemporary Western herbalism: an exploration of the idea of 'holism'

Section Three: Problems with knowledge, education and culture in the development of the herbal medicine profession
8. Patient safety and practitioner identity: the move towards statutory self-regulation
9. Herbs and herbalists: professional identity and the protection of practice
10. Culture and knowledge in the development of Traditional Chinese Medicine
11. Knowledge, skills and competence: an exploration of the education and professional formation of herbalists
12. Knowledge and myths of knowledge in the 'science' of herbal medicine

About the Author

Catherine O'Sullivan

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair of European Herbal Practitioner Association Education Committee and formerly Vice Principal, Newman College of Higher Education, Birmingham, UK

