Reservoir Simulations
1st Edition
Machine Learning and Modeling
Description
Reservoir and petroleum engineers must stay up to date on the latest technology in reservoir simulation which is a fast-moving area of development. Reservoir Simulation: Machine Learning and Modeling will help the engineer step into the current and most popular advances in reservoir simulation, learning from current experiments and speeding up potential collaboration opportunities in research and technology. This reference explains common terminology, concepts and equations through multiple figures and short instructional videos, better preparing the engineer for the next step forward in a modeling project and avoid repeating existing progress. Well-designed exercises and an interactive website with downloadable algorithms give the engineer a faster start on advancing their own cases. Both computational methods and engineering cases are explained, bridging the opportunities between computational science and petroleum engineering. Reservoir Simulation: Machine Learning and Modeling delivers a critical reference for today’s petroleum and reservoir engineer to optimize more complex developments.
Key Features
- Understand commonly used definitions, equations, and solution methods used in reservoir simulation
- Use world-leading technology to enhance oil recovery by CO2 flooding, pore network modeling for unconventional reservoirs, and data analytics using machine learning
- Gain practical knowledge with problems and solutions on modeling and simulation cases through a hands-on interactive website
Readership
Reservoir engineers; graduate-level petroleum engineers; computer scientists; petroleum researchers; data analysts in oil and gas research
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Review of Classical Reservoir Simulation
3. Recent Progress in Pore Scale Reservoir Simulation
4. Recent Progress in Darcy Scale Reservoir Simulation
5. Recent Progress in Mesoscopic Reservoir Simulation
6. Recent Progress in Reservoir Simulation with Machine Learning
Appendix
A. Notations and units
B. Codes
C. Exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2020
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128209578
About the Author
Shuyu Sun
Prof. Shuyu Sun is currently the Director of the Computational Transport Phenomena Laboratory (CTPL) at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and a Co-Director of the Center for Subsurface Imaging and Fluid Modeling consortium (CSIM) at KAUST. He is a founding faculty member jointly appointed by the program of Earth Sciences and Engineering (ErSE) and the program of Applied Mathematics and Computational Science (AMCS) at KAUST since 2009. He also holds a number of adjunct faculty positions across the world, including Adjunct Professorship in Xi’an Jiao Tong University, China University of Petroleum at Beijing, China University of Petroleum at Qingdao, and China University of Geosciences at Wuhan. He obtained his Ph.D. degree in computational and applied mathematics from The University of Texas at Austin. His research includes the modelling and simulation of porous media flow at Darcy scales, pore scales and molecular scales. Dr. Sun has published 300+ articles, including 190+ refereed journal papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. Thuwal, Saudi Arabia
Tao Zhang
Tao Zhang is currently a PhD candidate at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Earth Science and Engineering, researching computational thermodynamics in reservoirs and geological data analysis. His research specialties also include deep learning and AI in reservoir simulation. Tao previously worked as a visiting scholar at multiple universities including the French Institute of Petroleum and the China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation. Tao earned a Masters and a Bachelor of Engineering in storage and transportation of oil and gas, both from China University of Petroleum in Beijing.
Affiliations and Expertise
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Thuwal, Saudi Arabia