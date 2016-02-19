Reservoir Simulations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128209578

Reservoir Simulations

1st Edition

Machine Learning and Modeling

Authors: Shuyu Sun Tao Zhang
Paperback ISBN: 9780128209578
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
115.00
150.00
130.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Reservoir and petroleum engineers must stay up to date on the latest technology in reservoir simulation which is a fast-moving area of development. Reservoir Simulation: Machine Learning and Modeling will help the engineer step into the current and most popular advances in reservoir simulation, learning from current experiments and speeding up potential collaboration opportunities in research and technology. This reference explains common terminology, concepts and equations through multiple figures and short instructional videos, better preparing the engineer for the next step forward in a modeling project and avoid repeating existing progress. Well-designed exercises and an interactive website with downloadable algorithms give the engineer a faster start on advancing their own cases. Both computational methods and engineering cases are explained, bridging the opportunities between computational science and petroleum engineering. Reservoir Simulation: Machine Learning and Modeling delivers a critical reference for today’s petroleum and reservoir engineer to optimize more complex developments.

Key Features

  • Understand commonly used definitions, equations, and solution methods used in reservoir simulation
  • Use world-leading technology to enhance oil recovery by CO2 flooding, pore network modeling for unconventional reservoirs, and data analytics using machine learning
  • Gain practical knowledge with problems and solutions on modeling and simulation cases through a hands-on interactive website

Readership

Reservoir engineers; graduate-level petroleum engineers; computer scientists; petroleum researchers; data analysts in oil and gas research

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Review of Classical Reservoir Simulation
3. Recent Progress in Pore Scale Reservoir Simulation
4. Recent Progress in Darcy Scale Reservoir Simulation
5. Recent Progress in Mesoscopic Reservoir Simulation
6. Recent Progress in Reservoir Simulation with Machine Learning

Appendix
A. Notations and units
B. Codes
C. Exercises

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2020
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128209578

About the Author

Shuyu Sun

Prof. Shuyu Sun is currently the Director of the Computational Transport Phenomena Laboratory (CTPL) at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and a Co-Director of the Center for Subsurface Imaging and Fluid Modeling consortium (CSIM) at KAUST. He is a founding faculty member jointly appointed by the program of Earth Sciences and Engineering (ErSE) and the program of Applied Mathematics and Computational Science (AMCS) at KAUST since 2009. He also holds a number of adjunct faculty positions across the world, including Adjunct Professorship in Xi’an Jiao Tong University, China University of Petroleum at Beijing, China University of Petroleum at Qingdao, and China University of Geosciences at Wuhan. He obtained his Ph.D. degree in computational and applied mathematics from The University of Texas at Austin. His research includes the modelling and simulation of porous media flow at Darcy scales, pore scales and molecular scales. Dr. Sun has published 300+ articles, including 190+ refereed journal papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. Thuwal, Saudi Arabia

Tao Zhang

Tao Zhang is currently a PhD candidate at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Earth Science and Engineering, researching computational thermodynamics in reservoirs and geological data analysis. His research specialties also include deep learning and AI in reservoir simulation. Tao previously worked as a visiting scholar at multiple universities including the French Institute of Petroleum and the China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation. Tao earned a Masters and a Bachelor of Engineering in storage and transportation of oil and gas, both from China University of Petroleum in Beijing.

Affiliations and Expertise

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Thuwal, Saudi Arabia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.