Reservoir Formation Damage
2nd Edition
Description
Reservoir Formation Damage, Second edition is a comprehensive treatise of the theory and modeling of common formation damage problems and is an important guide for research and development, laboratory testing for diagnosis and effective treatment, and tailor-fit- design of optimal strategies for mitigation of reservoir formation damage. The new edition includes field case histories and simulated scenarios demonstrating the consequences of formation damage in petroleum reservoirs
Faruk Civan, Ph.D., is an Alumni Chair Professor in the Mewbourne School of Petroleum and Geological Engineering at the University of Oklahoma in Norman. Dr. Civan has received numerous honors and awards, including five distinguished lectureship awards and the 2003 SPE Distinguished Achievement Award for Petroleum Engineering Faculty.
Key Features
*Petroleum engineers and managers get critical material on evaluation, prevention, and remediation of formation damage which can save or cost millions in profits from a mechanistic point of view.
*State-of-the-Art knowledge and valuable insights into the nature of processes and operational practices causing formation damage
*Provides new strategies designed to minimize the impact of and avoid formation damage in petroleum reservoirs with the newest drilling, monitoring, and detection techniques
Readership
Reservoir Engineers, Petroleum Geologists, Drilling Engineers
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1—Overview of Formation Damage
PART I Characterization of Reservoir Rock for Formation Damage— Mineralogy, Texture, Petrographics, Petrophysics, and Instrumental Techniques
Chapter 2— Mineralogy and Mineral Sensitivity of Petroleum–Bearing Formations
Chapter 3— Petrographical Characteristics of Petroleum-Bearing Formations
Chapter 4— Petrophysics–Flow Functions and Parameters
Chapter 5— Porosity and Permeability Relationships of Geological Formations
Chapter 6— Instrumental and Laboratory Techniques for Characterization of Reservoir Rock
PART II Characterization of the Porous Media Processes for Formation Damage—Accountability of Phases and Species, Rock-Fluid-Particle Interactions, and Rate Processes
Chapter 7— Multi-Phase and Multi-Species Transport in Porous Media
Chapter 8—Particulate Processes in Porous Media
Chapter 9—Crystal Growth and Scale Formation in Porous Media
PART III Formation Damage by Particulate Processes
Chapter 10—Single-Phase Formation Damage by Fines Migration and Clay Swelling
Chapter 11— Multi-Phase Formation Damage by Fines Migration
Chapter 12—Cake Filtration: Mechanism, Parameters and Modeling
PART IV Formation Damage by Inorganic and Organic Processes—Chemical Reactions, Saturation Phenomena, Deposition, and Dissolution
Chapter 13—Inorganic Scaling and Geochemical Formation Damage
Chapter 14—Formation Damage by Organic Deposition
PART V Assessment of the Formation Damage Potential—Testing, Simulation, Analysis, and Interpretation
Chapter 15—Laboratory Evaluation of Formation Damage
Chapter 16— Formation Damage Simulator Development
Chapter 17— Model Assisted Analysis and Interpretation of Laboratory and Field Tests
PART VI Formation Damage Models for Fields Applications- Drilling Mud Invasion, Injectivity of Wells, Sanding and Gravel-Pack Damage, and Inorganic and Organic Deposition
Chapter 18— Drilling Mud Filtrate and Solids Invasion and Mudcake Formation
Chapter 19—Injectivity of the Waterflooding Wells
Chapter 20— Reservoir Sand Migration and Gravel-Pack Damage: Stress-Induced Formation Damage, Sanding Tendency, and Prediction
Chapter 21— Near-Wellbore Formation Damage by Inorganic and Organic Precipitates Deposition
PART VII Diagnosis and Mitigation of Formation Damage—Measurement, Assessment, Control, and Remediation
Chapter 22— Field Diagnosis and Measurement of Formation Damage
Chapter 23—Determination of Formation- and Pseudo-Damage from Well Performance- Identification, Characterization, and Evaluation
Chapter 24—Formation Damage Control and Remediation- Fundamentals
Chapter 25—Reservoir Formation Damage Abatement- Guidelines, Methodology, Preventive Maintenance, and Remediation Treatments
Index
About the Author
Faruk Civan
Faruk Civan is the Martin G. Miller Chair Professor of the Mewbourne School of Petroleum and Geological Engineering at the University of Oklahoma in Norman. He formerly held the Brian and Sandra O’Brien Presidential and Alumni Chair Professorships. Previously, he worked in the Chemical Engineering department at the Technical University of Istanbul, Turkey. Dr. Civan received an Advanced Engineering Degree from the Technical University of Istanbul, Turkey, a M.S. degree from the University of Texas at Austin, Texas, and a Ph.D. degree from the University of Oklahoma, Norman, Oklahoma. All of his degrees are in chemical engineering.
Dr. Civan specializes in petrophysics and reservoir characterization; fossil and sustainable energy resources development; carbon sequestration; unconventional gas and condensate reservoirs; reservoir and well/pipeline hydraulics and flow assurance; formation and well damage modeling, diagnosis, assessment, and mitigation; reservoir and well analyses, modeling, and simulation; natural gas engineering, measurement, processing, hydrates, transportation, and storage; carbon dioxide sequestration; coalbed methane production; improved reservoir recovery techniques; corrosion protection in oil and gas wells; filtration and separation techniques; oil and gas processing, transportation, and storage; multiphase transport phenomena in porous media; environmental pollution assessment, prevention, and control; mathematical modeling and simulation, and solving differential equations by numerical methods including by the quadrature, cubature, and finite-analytic methods.
Dr. Civan is the author of two books, has published more than 330 technical articles in journals, edited books, handbooks, encyclopedia, and conference proceedings, and presented worldwide more than 125 invited seminars and/or lectures at various technical meetings, companies, and universities. He teaches short industry courses on a number of topics worldwide. Additionally, he has written numerous reports on his funded research projects. Dr. Civan’s publications have been cited frequently in various publications, as reported by the Science Author Citation Index.
He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. and a member of the editorial boards of several journals. He has served on numerous petroleum and chemical engineering, and other related conferences and meetings in various capacities, including as committee chairman and member, session organizer, chair or co-chair, and instructor. Civan has received 21 honors and awards, including five distinguished lectureship awards and the 2003 SPE Distinguished Achievement Award for Petroleum Engineering Faculty and the 2014 SPE Reservoir Description and Dynamics Award.
