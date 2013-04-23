Reservoir Exploration and Appraisal
1st Edition
Description
Finding a new oil and gas discovery and evaluating its volume is a difficult and challenging task, and yet there is very little published on the topic. Luiz Amado delivers a one-of-a-kind introductory guide titled Reservoir Exploration and Appraisal. Providing logistical instruction and processes for the entire exploration and appraisal process, Amado furnishes the guidance, workflow, and practical recommendations needed based on real-world scenarios. Written by an engineer with over 15 years of experience in the North Sea, Gulf of Mexico, South America and West Africa, Reservoir Exploration and Appraisal equips engineers and economists with expert advice on critical subjects such as detailed methods of estimating recovery factors, creating production curves using either simple or complex approaches, understanding main fluid and rock properties that govern volume and productivity, and communicating examples of field case evaluations, including deepwater projects.
Key Features
- Details methods of estimating recovery factors and rules of thumb that can be used if there is an absence of data
- How to create production curves using either simple or complex approaches
- Understanding main fluid and rock properties that govern volume and productivity, saving time from analyzing countless fluid samples or rock data from cores
- Describes the process of lease sales, bid rounds and farm-in opportunities
- Communicates examples of field case evaluations, including deepwater projects, to illustrate the steps covered in the book, showing the reader the full project cycle
Readership
Reservoir Engineers, Production Engineers, Drilling Engineers, Operation Engineers, Operation Managers, Project Production Engineers
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
The Origin of this Book
The Content and Purpose of this Book
The People at Whom the Book is Aimed
Introduction. Overview of Chapters
The YTF Number as an Additional Motivation for Reading This Book
Chapter 1. Project Framing and the Volume to Value Evaluation Analysis
Chapter 2. Setting the Scene: Plays, Leads, and Prospects
2.1 Definition of Play
2.2 Definition of Lead
2.3 Definition of Prospect
Chapter 3. Exploration and Appraisal Phases
3.1 Exploratory Wells
3.2 Appraisal Wells
3.3 Timing for Exploration and Appraisal Phases
3.4 Seismic and Subsurface Studies
Chapter 4. Rock and Fluid Estimates
4.1 Calculation of Oil and Gas in Place
4.2 Porosity–Depth Trends
4.3 Porosity–Permeability Trends
4.4 Initial Water Saturation–Permeability Trends
4.5 Recovery Efficiency Versus Depth/Play Trends
4.6 Formation Volume Factors
Chapter 5. The Search for and Use of Analogs
5.1 Useful Trends Derived Using Analogs
Chapter 6. Volumes and Recovery Efficiencies
6.1 RF Trends by Analogs
6.2 EUR/Well and RF Trends by Analytical Solutions
6.3 Process Adopted
6.4 Input Distributions
6.5 Example Using @RISK Program
6.6 Results
Chapter 7. Wells and Production Functions
7.1 Well Count Estimation and Production Curves
Chapter 8. Facilities and Subsea Engineering
Chapter 9. CAPEX and OPEX Expenditures
9.1 Facilities and Subsea Costs (CAPEX)
9.2 Drilling Costs
9.3 Operating Costs (OPEX)
9.4 Project Timing and Input to Economic Analysis
Chapter 10. Lease Sales, Bid Rounds, and Farm In
10.1 Definitions for Lease Sales, Bids, and Farm In Opportunities
10.2 Fiscal Regimes—PSA and Tax/Royalties
Chapter 11. The Value and Gains of Technology
11.1 What Is Enabling Technology?
Chapter 12. Field Case Evaluations
12.1 Case 1—Small Accumulation <500MMbbl in Place with Heavy Oil
12.2 Case 2—Big Accumulation >500MMbbl in Place with Heavy Oil
12.3 Case 3—Small Accumulation <300MMbbl in Place with Light Oil
12.4 Case 4—Big accumulation >500MMbbl in Place with Light Oil
12.5 Case 5—Small Accumulation <500bcf in Place with Dry Gas
12.6 Case 6—Big Accumulation >500bcf in Place with Dry Gas
12.7 Case 7—Small Accumulation <500bcf, Gas and Condensate
12.8 Case 8—Big Accumulation >500bcf, Gas and Condensate
12.9 Case 9—Accumulation with Oil and Gas Reservoir Combined
12.10 Case 10—Example of Fields Evacuated to a Shared Facility
12.11 Case 11—Example of a Tight Gas Offshore Reservoir
12.12 Case 12—Example of a Very Large Offshore Field
12.13 Case 13—Example of an Offshore Field with Multi Layers (Stacked Reservoirs)
12.14 Case 14—Example of a field optimization with horizontal wells
12.15 Case 15—Example of a Field Unitization Case
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 174
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 23rd April 2013
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781856178549
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856178532
Reviews
"This guide introduces the volume to value methodology used by petroleum companies to evaluate and select exploratory opportunities, formulas for calculating volumes in place and estimating recovery factors, commercial databases of field analogs, and typical capital expenditures for drilling wells and constructing facilities."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2013