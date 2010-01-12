Reorganized for easy use, Reservoir Engineering Handbook, Fourth Edition provides an up-to-date reference to the tools, techniques, and science for predicting oil reservoir performance even in the most difficult fields.

Topics covered in the handbook include:

Processes to enhance production

Well modification to maximize oil and gas recovery

Completion and evaluation of wells, well testing, and well surveys

Reservoir Engineering Handbook, Fourth Edition provides solid information and insight for engineers and students alike on maximizing production from a field in order to obtain the best possible economic return. With this handbook, professionals will find a valuable reference for understanding the key relationships among the different operating variables. Examples contained in this reference demonstrate the performance of processes under forceful conditions through a wide variety of applications.