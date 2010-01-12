Reservoir Engineering Handbook
4th Edition
Description
Reorganized for easy use, Reservoir Engineering Handbook, Fourth Edition provides an up-to-date reference to the tools, techniques, and science for predicting oil reservoir performance even in the most difficult fields.
Topics covered in the handbook include:
- Processes to enhance production
- Well modification to maximize oil and gas recovery
- Completion and evaluation of wells, well testing, and well surveys
Reservoir Engineering Handbook, Fourth Edition provides solid information and insight for engineers and students alike on maximizing production from a field in order to obtain the best possible economic return. With this handbook, professionals will find a valuable reference for understanding the key relationships among the different operating variables. Examples contained in this reference demonstrate the performance of processes under forceful conditions through a wide variety of applications.
Key Features
• Fundamental for the advancement of reservoir engineering concepts
• Step-by-step field performance calculations
• Easy to understand analysis of oil recovery mechanisms
• New chapter on fractured reservoirs
Readership
Petroleum Engineer, Reservoir Engineer, Production Engineer, Drilling Engineer, Completion Engineer, Operations Engineer, Drilling Manager, Operations Manager, Project Production Engineer, Project Reservoir Engineer
Table of Contents
Dedicatiton
Acknowledgments
Preface to the Fourth Edition
Preface to the Third Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
About the Author
Chapter 1. Fundamentals of Reservoir Fluid Behavior
Classification of Reservoirs and Reservoir Fluids
Problems
References
Chapter 2. Reservoir-Fluid Properties
Properties of Natural Gases
Behavior of Ideal Gases
Behavior of Real Gases
Effect of Nonhydrocarbon Components on the Z-Factor
Correction for High-Molecular-Weight Gases
Direct Calculation of Compressibility Factors
Compressibility of Natural Gases
Gas Formation Volume Factor
Gas Viscosity
Methods of Calculating the Viscosity of Natural Gases
Properties of Crude Oil Systems
Methods of Calculating Viscosity of the Dead Oil
Methods of Calculating the Saturated oil Viscosity
Methods of Calculating the Viscosity of the Undersaturated Oil
Properties of Reservoir Water
Problems
References
Chapter 3. Laboratory Analysis of Reservoir Fluids
Composition of the Reservoir Fluid
Constant-Composition Expansion Tests
Differential Liberation (Vaporization) Test
Separator Tests
Extrapolation of Reservoir Fluid Data
Laboratory Analysis of Gas-Condensate Systems
Problems
References
Chapter 4. Fundamentals of Rock Properties
Porosity
Saturation
Wettability
Surface and Interfacial Tension
Capillary Pressure
Permeability
Rock Compressibility
Net Pay Thickness
Reservoir Heterogeneity
Areal Heterogeneity
Problems
References
Chapter 5. Relative Permeability Concepts
Two-Phase Relative Permeability
Relative Permeability Ratio
Dynamic Pseudo-Relative Permeabilities
Normalization and Averaging Relative Permeability Data
Three-Phase Relative Permeability
Problems
References
Chapter 6. Fundamentals of Reservoir Fluid Flow
Types of Fluids
Flow Regimes
Reservoir Geometry
Fluid Flow Equations
Steady-State Flow
Unsteady-State Flow
Constant-Terminal-Pressure Solution
Constant-Terminal-Rate Solution
Pseudosteady-State Flow
Principle of Superposition
Effects of Variable Flow Rates
Transient Well Testing
Problems
References
Chapter 7. Oil Well Performance
Vertical Oil Well Performance
Horizontal Oil Well Performance
Problems
References
Chapter 8. Gas Well Performance
Vertical Gas Well Performance
Region III. High-Pressure Region
Horizontal Gas Well Performance
Problems
References
Chapter 9. Gas and Water Coning
Coning
Coning in Vertical Wells
Breakthrough Time in Vertical Wells
After Breakthrough Performance
Coning in Horizontal Wells
Horizontal Well Breakthrough Time
Problems
References
Chapter 10. Water Influx
Classification of Aquifers
Recognition of Natural Water Influx
Water Influx Models
Problems
References
Chapter 11. Oil Recovery Mechanisms and the Material Balance Equation
Primary Recovery Mechanisms
The Material Balance Equation
Problems
References
Chapter 12. Predicting Oil Reservoir Performance
Phase 1. Reservoir Performance Prediction methods
Phase 2. Relating Reservoir Performance to Time
Problems
References
Chapter 13. Gas Reservoirs
The Volumetric Method
The Material Balance Method
Material Balance Equation as a Straight Line
Abnormally Pressured Gas Reservoirs
Problems
References
Chapter 14. Principles of Waterflooding
Factors to Consider in Waterflooding
Optimum Time to Waterflood
Effect of Trapped Gas on Waterflood Recovery
Selection of Flooding Patterns
Overall Recovery Efficiency
I. Displacement Efficiency
II. Areal Sweep Efficiency
III. Vertical Sweep Efficiency
Methods of Predicting Recovery Performance for Layered Reservoirs
Waterflood Surveillance
Problems
References
Chapter 15. Vapor-Liquid Phase Equilibria
Vapor Pressure
Equilibrium Ratios
Flash Calculations
Equilibrium Ratios for Real Solutions
Equilibrium Ratios for the Plus Fraction
Applications of the Equilibrium Ratio in Reservoir Engineering
Equations of State
Applications of the Equation of State in Petroleum Engineering
Splitting and Lumping Schemes of the Plus Fraction
Problems
References
Chapter 16. Analysis of Decline and Type Curves
Decline-Curve Analysis
Type-Curve Analysis
Limits of Exponent b and Decline Analysis of Stratified No-Crossflow Reservoirs
Solution
Problems
References
Chapter 17. Fractured Reservoirs
Naturally Fractured Reservoirs
Hydraulically Fractured Wells
References
Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 12th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080966670
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856178037
About the Author
Tarek Ahmed
consulting firm that specializes in in-house petroleum engineering courses and consulting services worldwide. Prior to that, he was a Reservoir Engineering Advisor for Anadarko, Baker Hughes, and Gaffney, Cline and Associates and was a Professor and head of the Petroleum Engineering Department at Montana Tech of the University of Montana for 22 years. Dr. Ahmed has authored numerous papers and several successful books with Elsevier, including Advanced Reservoir Management and Engineering, 2nd Edition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Tarek Ahmed and Associates, Ltd.