Reservoir Engineering Handbook - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781856178037, 9780080966670

Reservoir Engineering Handbook

4th Edition

Authors: Tarek Ahmed
eBook ISBN: 9780080966670
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856178037
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 12th January 2010
Page Count: 1472
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
87.50
87.50
87.50
100.00
87.50
87.50
100.00
210.00
147.00
147.00
147.00
168.00
147.00
147.00
168.00
210.00
147.00
147.00
147.00
168.00
147.00
147.00
168.00
155.00
108.50
108.50
108.50
124.00
108.50
108.50
124.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

 Reorganized for easy use, Reservoir Engineering Handbook, Fourth Edition provides an up-to-date reference to the tools, techniques, and science for predicting oil reservoir performance even in the most difficult fields.

Topics covered in the handbook include:

  • Processes to enhance production
  • Well modification to maximize oil and gas recovery
  • Completion and evaluation of wells, well testing, and well surveys

Reservoir Engineering Handbook, Fourth Edition provides solid information and insight for engineers and students alike on maximizing production from a field in order to obtain the best possible economic return. With this handbook, professionals will find a valuable reference for understanding the key relationships among the different operating variables. Examples contained in this reference demonstrate the performance of processes under forceful conditions through a wide variety of applications.

Key Features

• Fundamental for the advancement of reservoir engineering concepts

• Step-by-step field performance calculations

• Easy to understand analysis of oil recovery mechanisms

• Step-by-step analysis of oil recovery mechanisms

• New chapter on fractured reservoirs


Readership

Petroleum Engineer, Reservoir Engineer, Production Engineer, Drilling Engineer, Completion Engineer, Operations Engineer, Drilling Manager, Operations Manager, Project Production Engineer, Project Reservoir Engineer

Table of Contents

Dedicatiton

Acknowledgments

Preface to the Fourth Edition

Preface to the Third Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

About the Author

Chapter 1. Fundamentals of Reservoir Fluid Behavior

Classification of Reservoirs and Reservoir Fluids

Problems

References

Chapter 2. Reservoir-Fluid Properties

Properties of Natural Gases

Behavior of Ideal Gases

Behavior of Real Gases

Effect of Nonhydrocarbon Components on the Z-Factor

Correction for High-Molecular-Weight Gases

Direct Calculation of Compressibility Factors

Compressibility of Natural Gases

Gas Formation Volume Factor

Gas Viscosity

Methods of Calculating the Viscosity of Natural Gases

Properties of Crude Oil Systems

Methods of Calculating Viscosity of the Dead Oil

Methods of Calculating the Saturated oil Viscosity

Methods of Calculating the Viscosity of the Undersaturated Oil

Properties of Reservoir Water

Problems

References

Chapter 3. Laboratory Analysis of Reservoir Fluids

Composition of the Reservoir Fluid

Constant-Composition Expansion Tests

Differential Liberation (Vaporization) Test

Separator Tests

Extrapolation of Reservoir Fluid Data

Laboratory Analysis of Gas-Condensate Systems

Problems

References

Chapter 4. Fundamentals of Rock Properties

Porosity

Saturation

Wettability

Surface and Interfacial Tension

Capillary Pressure

Permeability

Rock Compressibility

Net Pay Thickness

Reservoir Heterogeneity

Areal Heterogeneity

Problems

References

Chapter 5. Relative Permeability Concepts

Two-Phase Relative Permeability

Relative Permeability Ratio

Dynamic Pseudo-Relative Permeabilities

Normalization and Averaging Relative Permeability Data

Three-Phase Relative Permeability

Problems

References

Chapter 6. Fundamentals of Reservoir Fluid Flow

Types of Fluids

Flow Regimes

Reservoir Geometry

Fluid Flow Equations

Steady-State Flow

Unsteady-State Flow

Constant-Terminal-Pressure Solution

Constant-Terminal-Rate Solution

Pseudosteady-State Flow

Principle of Superposition

Effects of Variable Flow Rates

Transient Well Testing

Problems

References

Chapter 7. Oil Well Performance

Vertical Oil Well Performance

Horizontal Oil Well Performance

Problems

References

Chapter 8. Gas Well Performance

Vertical Gas Well Performance

Region III. High-Pressure Region

Horizontal Gas Well Performance

Problems

References

Chapter 9. Gas and Water Coning

Coning

Coning in Vertical Wells

Breakthrough Time in Vertical Wells

After Breakthrough Performance

Coning in Horizontal Wells

Horizontal Well Breakthrough Time

Problems

References

Chapter 10. Water Influx

Classification of Aquifers

Recognition of Natural Water Influx

Water Influx Models

Problems

References

Chapter 11. Oil Recovery Mechanisms and the Material Balance Equation

Primary Recovery Mechanisms

The Material Balance Equation

Problems

References

Chapter 12. Predicting Oil Reservoir Performance

Phase 1. Reservoir Performance Prediction methods

Phase 2. Relating Reservoir Performance to Time

Problems

References

Chapter 13. Gas Reservoirs

The Volumetric Method

The Material Balance Method

Material Balance Equation as a Straight Line

Abnormally Pressured Gas Reservoirs

Problems

References

Chapter 14. Principles of Waterflooding

Factors to Consider in Waterflooding

Optimum Time to Waterflood

Effect of Trapped Gas on Waterflood Recovery

Selection of Flooding Patterns

Overall Recovery Efficiency

I. Displacement Efficiency

II. Areal Sweep Efficiency

III. Vertical Sweep Efficiency

Methods of Predicting Recovery Performance for Layered Reservoirs

Waterflood Surveillance

Problems

References

Chapter 15. Vapor-Liquid Phase Equilibria

Vapor Pressure

Equilibrium Ratios

Flash Calculations

Equilibrium Ratios for Real Solutions

Equilibrium Ratios for the Plus Fraction

Applications of the Equilibrium Ratio in Reservoir Engineering

Equations of State

Applications of the Equation of State in Petroleum Engineering

Splitting and Lumping Schemes of the Plus Fraction

Problems

References

Chapter 16. Analysis of Decline and Type Curves

Decline-Curve Analysis

Type-Curve Analysis

Limits of Exponent b and Decline Analysis of Stratified No-Crossflow Reservoirs

Solution

Problems

References

Chapter 17. Fractured Reservoirs

Naturally Fractured Reservoirs

Hydraulically Fractured Wells

References

Appendix

Index

Details

No. of pages:
1472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080966670
Hardcover ISBN:
9781856178037

About the Author

Tarek Ahmed

consulting firm that specializes in in-house petroleum engineering courses and consulting services worldwide. Prior to that, he was a Reservoir Engineering Advisor for Anadarko, Baker Hughes, and Gaffney, Cline and Associates and was a Professor and head of the Petroleum Engineering Department at Montana Tech of the University of Montana for 22 years. Dr. Ahmed has authored numerous papers and several successful books with Elsevier, including Advanced Reservoir Management and Engineering, 2nd Edition.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, Tarek Ahmed and Associates, Ltd.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.