Reservoir Engineering Handbook
3rd Edition
Description
Reservoir engineering is the design and evaluation of field development and exploitation processes and programs. This topic encompasses the field of geology, drilling and completion, production engineering and reserves and evaluation. This book details essential information as well as insight and is a comprehensive up-to-date reference tool for the reservoir engineers, petroleum engineers and engineering students alike. Acting as a guide to predicting oil reservoir performance this edition analyses through the analysis of oil recovery mechanisms and performance calculations, and spells out the fundamentals of reservoir engineering and their application through a comprehensive field study. Several examples from a wide variety of applications demonstrate the performance of processes under forceful conditions. Key relationships among the different operating variables are also thoroughly described.
Key Features
- New chapters on decline and type curve analysis as well as reservoir simulation
- Updated material including the liquid volatility parameter, commonly designated Rv
- Provides a guide to predicting oil reservoir performance through the analysis of oil recovery mechanisms and performance calculation
Readership
Reservoir Engineers, Petroleum Engineers,Students and Professors in Petroleum Engineering Departments
Table of Contents
Fundamentals of Reservoir Fluid Behavior; Reservoir-Fluid Properties; Laboratory Analysis of Reservoir Fluids; Fundamentals of Rock Properties; Relative Permeability Concepts; Fundamentals of Reservoir Fluid Flow; Oil Well Performance; Gas Well Performance; Gas and Water Coning; Water Influx; Oil Recovery Mechanisms and the Material Balance Equation; Predicting Oil Reservoir Performance; Gas Reservoirs; Principles of Waterflooding; Vapor-Liquid Phase Equilibria; Decline and Type Curve Analysis; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 27th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480688
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750679725
About the Author
Tarek Ahmed
consulting firm that specializes in in-house petroleum engineering courses and consulting services worldwide. Prior to that, he was a Reservoir Engineering Advisor for Anadarko, Baker Hughes, and Gaffney, Cline and Associates and was a Professor and head of the Petroleum Engineering Department at Montana Tech of the University of Montana for 22 years. Dr. Ahmed has authored numerous papers and several successful books with Elsevier, including Advanced Reservoir Management and Engineering, 2nd Edition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Tarek Ahmed and Associates, Ltd.
Reviews
"...this publication provides a comprehensive and up-to-date reference tool for the reservoir engineer or reservoir engineering student. It covers reservoir fluid behaviour and properties, including laboratory analysis and reservoir fluid flow. It provides a guide to predicting oil reservoir performance through analysis of oil recovery mechanisms and performance calculations, and explains the fundamentals of reservoir engineering and their application through a comprehensive field study..." - Petroleum Review, May 2002