Reservoir Engineering Handbook

Reservoir engineering is the design and evaluation of field development and exploitation processes and programs. This topic encompasses the field of geology, drilling and completion, production engineering and reserves and evaluation. This book details essential information as well as insight and is a comprehensive up-to-date reference tool for the reservoir engineers, petroleum engineers and engineering students alike. Acting as a guide to predicting oil reservoir performance this edition analyses through the analysis of oil recovery mechanisms and performance calculations, and spells out the fundamentals of reservoir engineering and their application through a comprehensive field study. Several examples from a wide variety of applications demonstrate the performance of processes under forceful conditions. Key relationships among the different operating variables are also thoroughly described.