Reservoir Engineering Handbook
5th Edition
Description
Reservoir Engineering Handbook, Fifth Edition, equips engineers and students with the knowledge required to continue maximizing reservoir assets, especially as more reservoirs become complex, multi-layered, and unconventional in their extraction methods. Building on the solid reputation of the previous edition, this new volume presents critical concepts, such as fluid flow, rock properties, water and gas coning, and relative permeability in a straightforward manner. Water influx calculations, lab tests of reservoir fluids, oil and gas performance calculations, and other essential tools of the trade are also introduced, reflecting on today’s operations.
New to this edition is an additional chapter devoted to enhanced oil recovery techniques, including WAG. Critical new advances in areas such as well performance, waterflooding, and an analysis of decline and type curves are also addressed, along with more information on the growing extraction from unconventional reservoirs. Practical and critical for new practicing reservoir engineers and petroleum engineering students, this book remains the authoritative handbook on modern reservoir engineering and its theory and practice.
Key Features
- Highlights new research on unconventional reservoir activity, hydraulic fracturing, and modern enhanced oil recovery methods and technologies
- Acts as an essential reference with "real world" examples to help engineers grasp derivations and equations
- Presents the key fundamentals of reservoir engineering, including the latest findings on rock properties, fluid behavior, and relative permeability concepts
Readership
Petroleum engineers; reservoir engineers; production engineers; petroleum engineering students
Table of Contents
1. Fundamentals of Reservoir Fluid Behavior
2. Reservoir-Fluid Properties
3. Laboratory Analysis of Reservoir Fluids
4. Fundamentals of Rock Properties
5. Relative Permeability Concepts
6. Fundamentals of Reservoir Fluid Flow
7. Oil Well Performance
8. Gas Well Performance
9. Gas and Water Coning
10. Water Influx
11. Oil Recovery Mechanisms and the Material Balance Equation
12. Predicting Oil Reservoir Performance
13. Gas Reservoirs
14. Principles of Waterflooding
15. Vapor-Liquid Phase Equilibria
16. Analysis of Decline and Type Curves
17. Fractured Reservoirs
18. Enhanced Oil Recovery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1524
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 19th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128136508
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128136492
About the Author
Tarek Ahmed
consulting firm that specializes in in-house petroleum engineering courses and consulting services worldwide. Prior to that, he was a Reservoir Engineering Advisor for Anadarko, Baker Hughes, and Gaffney, Cline and Associates and was a Professor and head of the Petroleum Engineering Department at Montana Tech of the University of Montana for 22 years. Dr. Ahmed has authored numerous papers and several successful books with Elsevier, including Advanced Reservoir Management and Engineering, 2nd Edition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Tarek Ahmed and Associates, Ltd.