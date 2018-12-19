Reservoir Engineering Handbook - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780128136492, 9780128136508

Reservoir Engineering Handbook

5th Edition

Authors: Tarek Ahmed
eBook ISBN: 9780128136508
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128136492
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 19th December 2018
Page Count: 1524
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
279.04
237.18
200.00
170.00
230.00
195.50
260.00
221.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
260.00
221.00
230.00
195.50
363.59
309.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Reservoir Engineering Handbook, Fifth Edition, equips engineers and students with the knowledge required to continue maximizing reservoir assets, especially as more reservoirs become complex, multi-layered, and unconventional in their extraction methods. Building on the solid reputation of the previous edition, this new volume presents critical concepts, such as fluid flow, rock properties, water and gas coning, and relative permeability in a straightforward manner. Water influx calculations, lab tests of reservoir fluids, oil and gas performance calculations, and other essential tools of the trade are also introduced, reflecting on today’s operations.

New to this edition is an additional chapter devoted to enhanced oil recovery techniques, including WAG. Critical new advances in areas such as well performance, waterflooding, and an analysis of decline and type curves are also addressed, along with more information on the growing extraction from unconventional reservoirs. Practical and critical for new practicing reservoir engineers and petroleum engineering students, this book remains the authoritative handbook on modern reservoir engineering and its theory and practice.

Key Features

  • Highlights new research on unconventional reservoir activity, hydraulic fracturing, and modern enhanced oil recovery methods and technologies
  • Acts as an essential reference with "real world" examples to help engineers grasp derivations and equations
  • Presents the key fundamentals of reservoir engineering, including the latest findings on rock properties, fluid behavior, and relative permeability concepts

Readership

Petroleum engineers; reservoir engineers; production engineers; petroleum engineering students

Table of Contents

1. Fundamentals of Reservoir Fluid Behavior
2. Reservoir-Fluid Properties
3. Laboratory Analysis of Reservoir Fluids
4. Fundamentals of Rock Properties
5. Relative Permeability Concepts
6. Fundamentals of Reservoir Fluid Flow
7. Oil Well Performance
8. Gas Well Performance
9. Gas and Water Coning
10. Water Influx 
11. Oil Recovery Mechanisms and the Material Balance Equation
12. Predicting Oil Reservoir Performance
13. Gas Reservoirs
14. Principles of Waterflooding
15. Vapor-Liquid Phase Equilibria
16. Analysis of Decline and Type Curves
17. Fractured Reservoirs
18. Enhanced Oil Recovery

Details

No. of pages:
1524
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780128136508
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128136492

About the Author

Tarek Ahmed

consulting firm that specializes in in-house petroleum engineering courses and consulting services worldwide. Prior to that, he was a Reservoir Engineering Advisor for Anadarko, Baker Hughes, and Gaffney, Cline and Associates and was a Professor and head of the Petroleum Engineering Department at Montana Tech of the University of Montana for 22 years. Dr. Ahmed has authored numerous papers and several successful books with Elsevier, including Advanced Reservoir Management and Engineering, 2nd Edition.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, Tarek Ahmed and Associates, Ltd.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.