Reservoir Characterization
1st Edition
Description
Reservoir Characterization is a collection of papers presented at the Reservoir Characterization Technical Conference, held at the Westin Hotel-Galleria in Dallas on April 29-May 1, 1985. Conference held April 29-May 1, 1985, at the Westin Hotel—Galleria in Dallas. The conference was sponsored by the National Institute for Petroleum and Energy Research, Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Reservoir characterization is a process for quantitatively assigning reservoir properties, recognizing geologic information and uncertainties in spatial variability.
This book contains 19 chapters, and begins with the geological characterization of sandstone reservoir, followed by the geological prediction of shale distribution within the Prudhoe Bay field. The subsequent chapters are devoted to determination of reservoir properties, such as porosity, mineral occurrence, and permeability variation estimation. The discussion then shifts to the utility of a Bayesian-type formalism to delineate qualitative ""soft"" information and expert interpretation of reservoir description data. This topic is followed by papers concerning reservoir simulation, parameter assignment, and method of calculation of wetting phase relative permeability. This text also deals with the role of discontinuous vertical flow barriers in reservoir engineering. The last chapters focus on the effect of reservoir heterogeneity on oil reservoir.
Petroleum engineers, scientists, and researchers will find this book of great value.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Geological Characterization of Sandstone Reservoirs
Characterization of Sandstone Reservoirs in the Cherokee
Group (Pennsylvanian, Desmoinesian) of Southeastern Kansas
Geologic Prediction of Shale Continuity, Prudhoe Bay Field
Porosity and Mineral Alteration by Fluid Flow Through a Temperature Field
Permeability Variations Observed at the Faces of Crossbedded Sandstone Outcrops
Permeability Prediction from Well Logs Using Multiple Regression
Geostatistics for Permeability Estimation
Coding and Extrapolating Expert Information for Reservoir Description
Geological Controls on Spatial Variability for One-Dimensional Arrays of Porosity and Permeability Normal to Layering
Simulator Parameter Assignment and the Problem of Scale in Reservoir Engineering
Reservoir Characterization for Simulation, Hartzog Draw Field, Wyoming
Simplified Oil-Water Relative Permeability Expressions Accounting for Hysteresis in the Imbibition Cycle
The Development of Pseudo Functions for Three Phase Black Oil Simulators
Notes on Stochastic Shales; From Outcrop to Simulation Model
How Heterogeneity Affects Oil Recovery
Reservoir Heterogeneities and Their Influence on Ultimate Recovery
Simulation and Characterization of Naturally Fractured Reservoirs
Mixing During Single-Phase Flow in Reservoir
Rocks: Models, Effects of Pore Structure and Interpretation of Experiments
Workshop Session Report
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 682
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 21st April 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143516