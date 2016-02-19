Reservoir Characterization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124340657, 9780323143516

Reservoir Characterization

1st Edition

Editors: Larry Lake
eBook ISBN: 9780323143516
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st April 1986
Page Count: 682
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Reservoir Characterization is a collection of papers presented at the Reservoir Characterization Technical Conference, held at the Westin Hotel-Galleria in Dallas on April 29-May 1, 1985. Conference held April 29-May 1, 1985, at the Westin Hotel—Galleria in Dallas. The conference was sponsored by the National Institute for Petroleum and Energy Research, Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Reservoir characterization is a process for quantitatively assigning reservoir properties, recognizing geologic information and uncertainties in spatial variability.
This book contains 19 chapters, and begins with the geological characterization of sandstone reservoir, followed by the geological prediction of shale distribution within the Prudhoe Bay field. The subsequent chapters are devoted to determination of reservoir properties, such as porosity, mineral occurrence, and permeability variation estimation. The discussion then shifts to the utility of a Bayesian-type formalism to delineate qualitative ""soft"" information and expert interpretation of reservoir description data. This topic is followed by papers concerning reservoir simulation, parameter assignment, and method of calculation of wetting phase relative permeability. This text also deals with the role of discontinuous vertical flow barriers in reservoir engineering. The last chapters focus on the effect of reservoir heterogeneity on oil reservoir.
Petroleum engineers, scientists, and researchers will find this book of great value.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Geological Characterization of Sandstone Reservoirs

Characterization of Sandstone Reservoirs in the Cherokee

Group (Pennsylvanian, Desmoinesian) of Southeastern Kansas

Geologic Prediction of Shale Continuity, Prudhoe Bay Field

Porosity and Mineral Alteration by Fluid Flow Through a Temperature Field

Permeability Variations Observed at the Faces of Crossbedded Sandstone Outcrops

Permeability Prediction from Well Logs Using Multiple Regression

Geostatistics for Permeability Estimation

Coding and Extrapolating Expert Information for Reservoir Description

Geological Controls on Spatial Variability for One-Dimensional Arrays of Porosity and Permeability Normal to Layering

Simulator Parameter Assignment and the Problem of Scale in Reservoir Engineering

Reservoir Characterization for Simulation, Hartzog Draw Field, Wyoming

Simplified Oil-Water Relative Permeability Expressions Accounting for Hysteresis in the Imbibition Cycle

The Development of Pseudo Functions for Three Phase Black Oil Simulators

Notes on Stochastic Shales; From Outcrop to Simulation Model

How Heterogeneity Affects Oil Recovery

Reservoir Heterogeneities and Their Influence on Ultimate Recovery

Simulation and Characterization of Naturally Fractured Reservoirs

Mixing During Single-Phase Flow in Reservoir

Rocks: Models, Effects of Pore Structure and Interpretation of Experiments

Workshop Session Report

Index

Details

No. of pages:
682
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323143516

About the Editor

Larry Lake

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.