Researches and Applications of Artificial Intelligence to Mitigate Pandemics
1st Edition
History, Diagnostic Tools, Epidemiology, Healthcare, and Technology
Researches and Applications of Artificial Intelligence to Mitigate Pandemics: History, Diagnostic Tools, Epidemiology, Healthcare, and Technology offers readers an interdisciplinary view of state-of-art research related to the COVID-19 outbreak, with a focus on tactics employed to model the number of cases of COVID-19 (time series modeling), models employed to diagnostics COVID-19 based on images, and the panoramic of COVID-19 since its discovery and up to this book's publication. This book showcases the algorithms and models available to manage pandemic data, the role of AI, IoT and Mathematical Modeling, how to prevent and fight COVID-19, and the existing medical, social and pharmaceutical support.
Chapters cover methods and protocols, the basics and history of diseases, the fast diagnosis of disease with different automated algorithms and artificial intelligence tools and techniques, the methods of handling epidemiology for mitigating the spread of disease, artificial intelligence and mathematical modeling techniques, and how mental and physical health is affected with social media usage.
- Explains novel and hybrid high quality artificial intelligence methodologies, techniques, algorithms, architectures, tools and methods to cope with pandemics
- Covers rapid point-of-care diagnostics, presents details on varied mathematical models developed to control epidemiology, and lists existing measures to disseminate the spread of infection using computational methods
- Highlights the negative effect of social media and other sources by applying preventive measures to combat depression and anxiety
Biomedical Engineers, Computer Scientists, Researchers in the fields of Statistics, Mathematics, AI, and Epidemiology
Chapter 1: A Case of 2019-nCoV Novel Coronavirus Outbreak
1.1 Introduction
1.1.1 History of Coronaviruses
1.1.2 2019-nCov
1.1.3 Infectivity of nCov
1.1.4 Clinical symptom and its effect
1.1.5 Summary
References
1.2 Coping Strategies
1.2.1 Necessary Precautions
1.2.2 Appropriate Masks and its availability
1.2.3 Role of Disinfectants
1.2.4 Immunity Boosters
1.1.2.5 Summary
References
1.3 Demystify Covid-19
1.3.1 Suspicious symptoms
1.3.2 Approaches for treatment available
1.3.3 Medical Observations
1.3.4 Infection Vs Pharmaceutics
1.3.5 Reinfection after treatment
1.3.6 Summary
References
1.4 Dispelling Rumors
1.4.1 Young people and nCov
1.4.2 Summary
Chapter 2: Diagnostic tools and support systems for COVID-19
2.1 Serology-based diagnosis
2.1.1 Types of Serology Assays
2.1.2 Uses and Benefits
2.1.2 Conclusion
2.2 Nucleic Acid Test based Diagnosis
2.2.1 Real-time Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (rRT-PCR)
2.2.2 RT-PCR Assay Procedure
2.2.3 Uses and Benefits
2.2.4 Conclusion
2.2.5 References
2.3 Radiography based Diagnosis
2.3.1 Chest X-ray Imaging Modality
2.3.2 Manual Diagnosis using Chest X-ray
2.3.3 Computer-Aided Diagnosis (CAD) using Chest X-ray
2.3.3.1 Public Datasets
2.3.3.2 Conventional Image Processing
2.3.3.3 Advanced Deep Learning Techniques
2.3.3.4 Advantages and Disadvantages
2.3.4 Chest X-ray based Diagnoses - Manual vs. CAD
2.3.4.1 Case Study
2.3.5 Chest CT-scan Imaging Modality
2.3.6 Manual Diagnosis using Chest CT-scan
2.3.7 Computer-Aided Diagnosis (CAD) using Chest CT-scan
2.3.7.1 Public Datasets
2.3.7.2 Conventional Image Processing
2.3.7.3 Advanced Deep Learning Techniques
2.3.7.4 Advantages and Disadvantages
2.3.8 Chest CT-scan based Diagnoses - Manual vs. CAD
2.3.8.1 Case Study
2.3.9 Conclusion
2.3.10 References
Chapter 3: Epidemiology
3.1 Introduction
3.2 The Beginning of Mathematical Modeling in Epidemiology
3.3 Mathematical Modeling Methodologies in Epidemiology
3.4 The Philosophy of Mathematical Modeling
3.4.1 Model Complexity
3.4.2 Model Formulation and Hypothesis Testing
3.5 The Nature of Epidemiological Data
3.6. Childhood Micro-parasitic Infections
3.7. A Simple Epidemic Model – Covid Case Studies
3.7.1 Different Models
3.7.2 Transmission Process
3.7.3 Between-Compartment Flux of Individuals
3.7.4 Deterministic Setup and Dynamics Analysis of Covid
3.7.5 Statics and the Average Age at Infection
3.7.6 Data Analysis Vs Covid Cases
3.8.Summary
Chapter 4: Emotional Health and Social Media Vs Sentiment Analysis
4.1 Stigma
4.2 Mental health
4.2.1 Mobile health and serious mental illness
4.2.2. Social media
4.2.3. Social distancing
4.2.4. Domestic crimes and EQ Support
4.3 Preparing children for Pandemics
4.4 EQ computational Model
4.5 Conclusion
4.6 References
Chapter 5: Technology
5.1 IOT in the context of nCov-17
5.2 Smart technologies for fighting pandemics
5.3 Conclusion
5.4 References
5.5 Techno and Human driven approaches in disease mitigation
5.6 Case Studies - Discussion of various countries
Chapter 6: Conclusions
6.1 Datasets and Resources
6.1.1 Use Case data
6.1.2 Textual data
6.1.3 Biomedical data
6.1.4 Other supportive Datasets
6.1.5 Competition Datasets
Survey of Ongoing Research
6.2.1 Image Data Analysis
6.2.2 Video Data Analysis
6.2.3 Audio Data Analysis
6.2.4 Sensors Data Analysis (Drones)
6.2.5 Drug Discovery Analysis
6.3.1 Bibliometric Analysis of COVID-19 Research
6.3.1 Bibliometric Data Collection
6.3.2 Distribution of publications
6.3.3 Research Topics
6.3.4 Covid Vs earlier epidemics
6.4 Cross-Cutting Challenges
6.4.1 Data Limitation
6.4.2 Results Vs Urgency Care
6.4.3 Security and Privacy
6.4.4 Need For Multidisciplinary Collaboration
6.4.5 Solutions for controlling the Pandemic
6.5 Summary
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323909594
Kauser Hameed
Kauser Hameed, is a lecturer at King Faisal University –College of Computer Science - Information’s System department. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Computer's Application from Osmania University, India in 2002 and completed her Master levels in Computer’s Application from the same campus in 2004. In more than a decade of her work experience, she hold promising and vivid work roles in multinational IT sectors such as GE Capitals and Sumtotal, while devoting her services in Academic later to that. Editing books, participating chapters and compiling academic videos is also one of her interesting diversions. In her career stretch at KFU she have successfully completed funded researches at NOOR Research Center, Taibah University and Deanship of Scientific Research, KFU. Currently, her research interests incline towards developing Mobile app, Full stact web develpment AI and NLP.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, King Faisal University, College of Computer Science, Inforamtion's System Department, Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia
Surbhi Bhatia
Dr. Bhatia completed her PhD in Computer Science and Engineering in 2018 from Banasthali Vidyapith University, Vanasthali, India. She is currently Assistant Professor in the Department of Information Systems at King Faisal University, Hofuf, Saudi Arabia. She has authored/edited 3 books, holds 7 patents, and has more than 25 research publications. Her research interests including data mining, machine learning, database management systems, and computer languages: C, C++, Python.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Information Systems, King Faisal University, Hofuf, Saudi Arabia
