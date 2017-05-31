ReSearch
1st Edition
A Career Guide for Scientists
Description
ReSearch: A Career Guide for Scientists is a career planning guide and practical tool for graduate students and postdocs. This book provides step-by-step processes for the assessment of career goals and the actions that can be taken in order to achieve them. ReSearch includes chapters on the basics of career planning, determining unique selling points, and navigating work-life concerns.
This book also includes narratives from a number of perspectives to showcase the variety of career options available. ReSearch is written by experts with inside knowledge of how to effectively leverage skills in order to take that next step in your career, whether you are a recent graduate or are interested in transitioning into something new. This book is also a valuable resource for advisors and careers counselors who mentor students and postdocs about their career plans.
Key Features
- Fills the knowledge gap in career planning practices for students and early career researchers in the STEM fields, particularly those in the sciences
- Provides global perspectives on seeking career opportunities outside of the United States
- Includes strategies for how to market your transferable skill sets, network, and maximize informational interviews
- Includes chapters on the basics of career planning, determining unique selling points, and navigating work-life concerns
Readership
Graduate, medical, and postdoctoral students across the Sciences as well as faculty, advisors, industry professionals, societies, and other organizations who are involved in career counselling, science education programs, and/or mentorship programs. Graduates and professionals in other STEM areas
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction
1.Introduction
2.Common Career Characters
Section 2: Understanding the Landscape of Your Challenges and Choices
3.Realities of the Job Market: Charting Your Career Path
4.Understanding the Career Game: Figuring Out “the Rules” of Career Planning and Getting Motivated to Plan for a Successful Career
Section 3: Taking Care of Yourself
5.Managing Stress and Staying Healthy
6.The Importance of Staying Positive in Your Job Search
7.Fake It Till You Become It: The How-To Guide for Behaving Like a Professional
Section 4: Managing Your Career Development
8.Taking a Personal Inventory: Assessing Your Skills, Strengths, Interests, and Values
9.Overcoming Knowledge and Experience Gaps
10.Transferable Skills: How to Describe What You Really Know
11.The “Me Brand”: Tips for Successful Personal Branding
12.Building Your Professional Network
13.Create Balance in Your Life and Career
14.The Art of Communication
Section 5: Finding a Job
15.The Career Search
16.Creating Application Materials, Applying, and Interviewing for Jobs
17.The International Perspective
Section 6: Quick Tips, Summary and Conclusion
18.Career Planning Quick Guide
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 31st May 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043684
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128042977
About the Author
Teresa Evans
Partner, RealCo Accelerator, San Antonio, TX, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Office of Career Development, Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, University of Texas Health and Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX, USA
Natalie Lundsteen
PhD, Director of Graduate Career Development, Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Graduate Career Development, Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX, USA
Nathan Vanderford
PhD, MBA, Assistant Professor, Department of Toxicology and Cancer Biology; Assistant Dean for Academic Development, College of Medicine; Assistant Director for Research, Markey Cancer Center, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Toxicology and Cancer Biology; Assistant Dean for Academic Development, College of Medicine; Assistant Director for Research, Markey Cancer Center, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY, USA