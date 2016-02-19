Research with the Locus of Control Construct
1st Edition
Extensions and Limitations
Editors: Herbert M. Lefcourt
eBook ISBN: 9781483264219
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 424
Description
Research with the Locus of Control Construct, Volume 3: Extensions and Limitations presents the extensions of use of the locus of control construct into areas far removed from the purview of the construct's originators and limitations of that usage.
This book is divided into two parts. Part I describes the large number of investigations that have been conducted in each of three psychological domains—industrial psychology, psychophysiology, and cross-cultural psychology. Part II examines the question of the circumstances under which locus of control is a useful construct.
This volume is recommended for psychologists and medical practitioners concerned with the locus of control contract.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Introduction
References
I Applications of Locus of Control Research
2 Locus of Control, Work, and Retirement
Introduction
Occupational Choice and Career Planning
Occupational Attainment and Job Performance
Work Structures, Affective Responses, and Powerlessness
Work and Nonwork
Conclusions
References
3 Psychophysiology and Perceived Locus of Control: Critical Review, Theoretical Speculation, and Research Directions
Introduction
Psychophysiology: Measurement, Perspectives, and Methodological Concerns
Psychophysiology and Locus of Control
Conclusions
References
4 Cross-Cultural Research with the Locus of Control Construct
Introduction
Why Do Cross-Cultural Research? Promises, Promises
Problems and Perils of Cross-Cultural Research
Comparisons of Relative Levels of Externality
Studies of Internal Structure
Cross-Cultural Studies of External Validity of Locus of Control
Conclusions and Directions for Future Research
References
II Limitations in Locus of Control Research
5 An Attribution Analysis of the Locus of Control Construct and the Trent Attribution Profile
An Attribution Analysis of Locus of Control
A Dual-Dimensional View of Locus of Control
The Trent Attribution Profile
Conclusions
Appendix A: The Trent Attribution Profile
References
6 Participatory Control and the Chronic-Illness Adjustment Process
Introduction
The Reality of Living with Chronic Disease and Health Care Dependency
Relationship of Control to Adjustment: Application of Current Knowledge
Control as a Means to an End
Control as an End or a Need
Multidimensional Compensation Model
Relationships of Control to Adjustment: Reconsiderations and a Hypothesis
What Is Internal versus External Control?
Participatory Control
Review of Supporting Literature
Summary
References
7 Epilogue
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264219
About the Editor
Herbert M. Lefcourt
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.