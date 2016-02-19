Research with the Locus of Control Construct - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124432031, 9781483264219

Research with the Locus of Control Construct

1st Edition

Extensions and Limitations

Editors: Herbert M. Lefcourt
eBook ISBN: 9781483264219
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 424
Description

Research with the Locus of Control Construct, Volume 3: Extensions and Limitations presents the extensions of use of the locus of control construct into areas far removed from the purview of the construct's originators and limitations of that usage.

This book is divided into two parts. Part I describes the large number of investigations that have been conducted in each of three psychological domains—industrial psychology, psychophysiology, and cross-cultural psychology. Part II examines the question of the circumstances under which locus of control is a useful construct.

This volume is recommended for psychologists and medical practitioners concerned with the locus of control contract.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 Introduction

References

I Applications of Locus of Control Research

2 Locus of Control, Work, and Retirement

Introduction

Occupational Choice and Career Planning

Occupational Attainment and Job Performance

Work Structures, Affective Responses, and Powerlessness

Work and Nonwork

Conclusions

References

3 Psychophysiology and Perceived Locus of Control: Critical Review, Theoretical Speculation, and Research Directions

Introduction

Psychophysiology: Measurement, Perspectives, and Methodological Concerns

Psychophysiology and Locus of Control

Conclusions

References

4 Cross-Cultural Research with the Locus of Control Construct

Introduction

Why Do Cross-Cultural Research? Promises, Promises

Problems and Perils of Cross-Cultural Research

Comparisons of Relative Levels of Externality

Studies of Internal Structure

Cross-Cultural Studies of External Validity of Locus of Control

Conclusions and Directions for Future Research

References

II Limitations in Locus of Control Research

5 An Attribution Analysis of the Locus of Control Construct and the Trent Attribution Profile

An Attribution Analysis of Locus of Control

A Dual-Dimensional View of Locus of Control

The Trent Attribution Profile

Conclusions

Appendix A: The Trent Attribution Profile

References

6 Participatory Control and the Chronic-Illness Adjustment Process

Introduction

The Reality of Living with Chronic Disease and Health Care Dependency

Relationship of Control to Adjustment: Application of Current Knowledge

Control as a Means to an End

Control as an End or a Need

Multidimensional Compensation Model

Relationships of Control to Adjustment: Reconsiderations and a Hypothesis

What Is Internal versus External Control?

Participatory Control

Review of Supporting Literature

Summary

References

7 Epilogue

References

Author Index

Subject Index

