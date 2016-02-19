Research with the Locus of Control Construct, Volume 3: Extensions and Limitations presents the extensions of use of the locus of control construct into areas far removed from the purview of the construct's originators and limitations of that usage.

This book is divided into two parts. Part I describes the large number of investigations that have been conducted in each of three psychological domains—industrial psychology, psychophysiology, and cross-cultural psychology. Part II examines the question of the circumstances under which locus of control is a useful construct.

This volume is recommended for psychologists and medical practitioners concerned with the locus of control contract.