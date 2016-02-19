Research with the Locus of Control Construct
1st Edition
Research with the Locus of Control Construct, Volume 1: Assessment Methods was created to serve two purposes. The first is to fill the researcher's need for information about the application of appropriate locus of control scales to their particular purposes or samples. It presents a variety of locus of control scales and describes the relevant research and applications. The second purpose for this book involves the general field of personality psychology. Often personality constructs emerge, occupy center stage for the better part of a decade, and then almost silently disappear from view. By contrast, the locus of control construct has occupied a central position in personality research for a decade. The contributions to this volume represent some of the innovations that extend the utility of the locus of control construct to different areas of concern. It illustrates a simple principle—that a construct continues to be viable only as long as it continues to inspire innovations; if it remains static the construct will eventually disappear.
This book is intended to provide information regarding new developments and to encourage new questions and applications that may allow the locus of control construct to outlive the brief life span that is common among personality constructs. It is assumed that the reader is already familiar with the basic literature on locus of control research.
Table of Contents
1 Overview
Introduction
Early Assessment Devices for Measuring Locus of Control
New Developments in Scale Construction: Goal-Specific Measures
Special Characteristics in the Use of Locus of Control Scales
Other Conceptions Related to Locus of Control
Overview
References
I An Update on Early Research Programs
2 Differentiating among Internality, Powerful Others, and Chance
Conceptualization
Measurement
Empirical Work
Implications and Future Directions
Appendix A: I, P, and C Scales
References
II Disaggregation of the Control Variable by Outcome
3 Expectancies for Controllability, Performance Attributions, and Behavior
Introduction
Expectancies for Controllability
Performance Attributions
Consequences of Performance Attributions and/or Expectancies for Control
Conclusion
Appendix A: The Malevolent-Benevolent Questionnaire
Appendix B: Desirable-Undesirable Events Locus of Control Items
Appendix C: Rotter Internal-External Scale Items Corresponding to the Numbered Items in the Cluster Analysis
References
III Ongoing Research Programs Using Innovative Techniques
4 The Desired Control Measure and Adjustment among the Elderly
Introduction
Cognitive Social Learning Theory and Adjustment
Research Program
Initial Survey
Locus of Desired Control and Psychological Adjustment
Psychometric Properties of the Desired Control Measure
Desired Control—Short Form
Discussion and Summary
Appendix A: Desired Control Measure
References
5 Spheres of Control: an Interactions Approach to Assessment of Perceived Control
Introduction
Scale Development
The Nomological Network
Validity Studies
A Facet Analysis of Perceived Control
Appendix A: Spheres of Control Battery Items
References
6 Health Locus of Control Scales
Introduction
Development of the Health Locus of Control Scales
Alternative Measures
Normative Data
Scale Properties
How to Use the MHLC Scales
Research Done with HLC and MHLC Scales
Locus of Control as a Dependent Variable
Correlations with Other Scales
Health Locus of Control as an Independent Variable
Conclusions
Implications for Future Research
Appendix A: Situational Inventory (Example)
References
7 The Construction and Development of the Multidimensional-Multiattributional Causality Scales
Introduction
A Description of the MMCS
Validity Research with the MMCS
Discussion
Summary
Appendix A: MMCS Items Grouped according to Goal-Specific Subscales
References
IV Applications to Clinical Problems
8 Measuring Beliefs about Where Psychological Pain Originates and Who is Responsible for Its Alleviation: Two New Scales for Clinical Researchers
The Need for Two Scales
The Study
Discussion
Appendix A: The MHLC Questionnaire
Appendix B: The MHLO Questionnaire
References
9 The Measurement of Locus of Control among Alcoholics
Summary Aspects
Background Considerations
The Alcoholic Responsibility Scale Method of Development
Procedure
Results and Discussion
References
V Other Approaches to the Study of Control
10 Personal Causation and Locus of Control: Two Different Traditions and Two Uncorrelated Measures
Introduction
Descriptions of the Origin Measure
Comparison of Origin Scores and Locus of Control of Reinforcement
Origin Scores and the Intellectual Achievement Responsibility Questionnaire
Summary
References
11 The Construct of Engagement Style: Theory and Research
A History of the Construct of Engagement Style
A Measure of the Construct of Engagement Style
Research on the Construct of Engagement Style
Summary
References
12 Epilog
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th July 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270418