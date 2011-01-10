Research on Nitrification and Related Processes, Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123812940, 9780123812957

Research on Nitrification and Related Processes, Part A, Volume 486

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Martin Klotz
eBook ISBN: 9780123812957
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123812940
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th January 2011
Page Count: 608
Table of Contents

Part I. Modeling

  1. Modelling the role of nitrification in open 1 ocean productivity and the nitrogen cycle

    2. Andrew Yool

  2. Continuous cultivation and thermodynamic aspects of niche definition in the Nitrogen cycle

    3. Stefanie Müller and Marc Strous

    Part II. Cultivation and cell physiology

  3. Isolation, cultivation, and characterization of ammonia-oxidizing bacteria and archaea adapted to low ammonium concentrations

    4. Annette Bollmann, Elizabeth French and Hendrikus J. Laanbroek

  4. Cultivation, Detection and Ecophysiology of Anaerobic Ammonium-Oxidizing Bacteria

    5. Boran Kartal, Wim Geerts and Mike S. M. Jetten

  5. Cultivation, growth physiology and chemotaxonomy of nitrite-oxidizing bacteria

    6. Eva Spieck and André Lipski

  6. Surveying N2O-Producing Pathways in Bacteria

    7. Lisa Y. Stein

    Part III. Molecular Microbial Ecology And Processes Measurements

  7. Stable isotope probing with 18O-water to investigate growth and mortality of ammonia oxidizing bacteria and archaea in soil

    8. Karen Adair and Egbert Schwartz

  8. Measuring Nitrification, Denitrification, and Related Biomarkers in Terrestrial Geothermal Ecosystems

    9. Jeremy A. Dodsworth, Bruce Hungate, José R. de la Torre, Hongchen Jiang, and Brian P. Hedlund

  9. Determining the distribution of marine and coastal ammonia-oxidizing archaea and bacteria using a quantitative approach

    10. Annika C. Mosier and Christopher A. Francis

  10. 15N-labeling experiments to dissect the contributions of heterotrophic denitrification and anammox to nitrogen removal in the OMZ waters of the ocean

    11. Moritz Holtappels, Gaute Lavik, Marlene M. Jensen and Marcel M.M. Kuypers

  11. Assessment of nitrogen and oxygen isotopic fractionation during nitrification and its expression in the marine environment

    12. Karen L. Casciotti, Carolyn Buchwald, Alyson E. Santoro, and Caitlin Frame

  12. Identification of Diazotrophic Microorganisms in Marine Sediment Via Fluorescence in situ Hybridization Coupled to Nanoscale Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (FISH-NanoSIMS)

    13. Anne E. Dekas and Victoria J. Orphan

  13. Measurement and Distribution of Nitrification Rates in the Oceans

    14. B. B. Ward

  14. Construction of STOX Oxygen Sensors and Their Application for Determination of O2 Concentrations in Oxygen Minimum Zones

    15. Niels Peter Revsbech, Bo Thamdrup, Tage Dalsgaard and Donald Eugene Canfield

  15. Regulation and measurement of nitrification in terrestrial systems

    16. Jeanette M. Norton and John M. Stark

  16. Protocol for the measurement of nitrous oxide fluxes from biological wastewater treatment plants

    17. Kartik Chandran

    Part IV. Genetics, Biochemistry and Biogeochemistry

  17. Genetic Transformation of Ammonia-Oxidizing Bacteria

    18. Luis A. Sayavedra-Soto and Lisa Y. Stein

  18. Dissecting Iron Uptake and Homeostasis in Nitrosomonas europaea

    19. Luis A. Sayavedra-Soto, Neeraja Vajrala, and Daniel J. Arp

  19. Production of recombinant multiheme cytochromes c in Wolinella succinogenes

    20. Melanie Kern and Jörg Simon

  20. Techniques for Investigating Hydroxylamine Disproportionation by Hydroxylamine Oxidoreductases

    21. A. Andrew Pacheco, Jennifer McGarry, Joshua Kostera and Angel Corona

  21. Liquid chromatography - mass spectrometry based proteomics of Nitrosomonas

    22. Hans J.C.T. Wessels, Jolein Gloerich, Erwin van der Biezen, Mike S. M. Jetten and Boran Kartal

  22. The Geochemical Record of the Ancient Nitrogen Cycle, Nitrogen Isotopes and Metal Co-factors

L.V. Godfrey1 and J.B. Glass

Description

State-of-the-art update on methods and protocols dealing with the detection, isolation and characterization of macromolecules and their hosting organisms that facilitate nitrification and related processes in the nitrogen cycle as well as the challenges of doing so in very diverse environments.

Key Features

  • Provides state-of-the-art update on methods and protocols
  • Deals with the detection, isolation and characterization of macromolecules and their hosting organisms
  • Deals with the challenges of very diverse environments

Readership

modelers, molecular ecologists, biogeochemists, ecophysiologists, geneticists and biochemists

