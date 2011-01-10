Research on Nitrification and Related Processes, Part A, Volume 486
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I. Modeling
- Modelling the role of nitrification in open 1 ocean productivity and the nitrogen cycle
- Continuous cultivation and thermodynamic aspects of niche definition in the Nitrogen cycle
- Isolation, cultivation, and characterization of ammonia-oxidizing bacteria and archaea adapted to low ammonium concentrations
- Cultivation, Detection and Ecophysiology of Anaerobic Ammonium-Oxidizing Bacteria
- Cultivation, growth physiology and chemotaxonomy of nitrite-oxidizing bacteria
- Surveying N2O-Producing Pathways in Bacteria
- Stable isotope probing with 18O-water to investigate growth and mortality of ammonia oxidizing bacteria and archaea in soil
- Measuring Nitrification, Denitrification, and Related Biomarkers in Terrestrial Geothermal Ecosystems
- Determining the distribution of marine and coastal ammonia-oxidizing archaea and bacteria using a quantitative approach
- 15N-labeling experiments to dissect the contributions of heterotrophic denitrification and anammox to nitrogen removal in the OMZ waters of the ocean
- Assessment of nitrogen and oxygen isotopic fractionation during nitrification and its expression in the marine environment
- Identification of Diazotrophic Microorganisms in Marine Sediment Via Fluorescence in situ Hybridization Coupled to Nanoscale Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (FISH-NanoSIMS)
- Measurement and Distribution of Nitrification Rates in the Oceans
- Construction of STOX Oxygen Sensors and Their Application for Determination of O2 Concentrations in Oxygen Minimum Zones
- Regulation and measurement of nitrification in terrestrial systems
- Protocol for the measurement of nitrous oxide fluxes from biological wastewater treatment plants
- Genetic Transformation of Ammonia-Oxidizing Bacteria
- Dissecting Iron Uptake and Homeostasis in Nitrosomonas europaea
- Production of recombinant multiheme cytochromes c in Wolinella succinogenes
- Techniques for Investigating Hydroxylamine Disproportionation by Hydroxylamine Oxidoreductases
- Liquid chromatography - mass spectrometry based proteomics of Nitrosomonas
- The Geochemical Record of the Ancient Nitrogen Cycle, Nitrogen Isotopes and Metal Co-factors
Andrew Yool
Stefanie Müller and Marc Strous
Part II. Cultivation and cell physiology
Annette Bollmann, Elizabeth French and Hendrikus J. Laanbroek
Boran Kartal, Wim Geerts and Mike S. M. Jetten
Eva Spieck and André Lipski
Lisa Y. Stein
Part III. Molecular Microbial Ecology And Processes Measurements
Karen Adair and Egbert Schwartz
Jeremy A. Dodsworth, Bruce Hungate, José R. de la Torre, Hongchen Jiang, and Brian P. Hedlund
Annika C. Mosier and Christopher A. Francis
Moritz Holtappels, Gaute Lavik, Marlene M. Jensen and Marcel M.M. Kuypers
Karen L. Casciotti, Carolyn Buchwald, Alyson E. Santoro, and Caitlin Frame
Anne E. Dekas and Victoria J. Orphan
B. B. Ward
Niels Peter Revsbech, Bo Thamdrup, Tage Dalsgaard and Donald Eugene Canfield
Jeanette M. Norton and John M. Stark
Kartik Chandran
Part IV. Genetics, Biochemistry and Biogeochemistry
Luis A. Sayavedra-Soto and Lisa Y. Stein
Luis A. Sayavedra-Soto, Neeraja Vajrala, and Daniel J. Arp
Melanie Kern and Jörg Simon
A. Andrew Pacheco, Jennifer McGarry, Joshua Kostera and Angel Corona
Hans J.C.T. Wessels, Jolein Gloerich, Erwin van der Biezen, Mike S. M. Jetten and Boran Kartal
L.V. Godfrey1 and J.B. Glass
