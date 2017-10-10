Research in the Biomedical Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128047255, 9780128047262

Research in the Biomedical Sciences

1st Edition

Transparent and Reproducible

Editors: Michael Williams Michael Curtis Kevin Mullane
eBook ISBN: 9780128047262
Paperback ISBN: 9780128047255
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th October 2017
Page Count: 382
Description

Research in the Biomedical Sciences: Transparent and Reproducible documents the widespread concerns related to reproducibility in biomedical research and provides a best practices guide to effective and transparent hypothesis generation, experimental design, reagent standardization (including validation and authentication), statistical analysis, and data reporting.

The book addresses issues in the perceived value of the existing peer review process and calls for the need for improved transparency in data reporting. It reflects new guidelines for publication that include manuscript checklists, replication/reproducibility initiatives, and the potential consequences for the biomedical research community and societal health and well-being if training, mentoring, and funding of new generations of researchers and incentives for publications are not improved.

This book offers real world examples, insights, and solutions to provide a thought-provoking and timely resource for all those learning about, or engaged in, performing and supervising research across the biomedical sciences.

Key Features

  • Provides a “big picture” perspective on the scope of reproducibility issues and covers initiatives that have potential as effective solutions
  • Offers real-world research context for transparent, reproducible experimental design, execution and reporting of biomedical research with the potential to address aspects of the translational gap in drug discovery
  • Highlights the importance of reproducibility and the necessary changes in biomedical and pharmaceutical research training and incentives to ensure sustainability

Readership

Graduate students in biomedical research fields including pharmacology, pharmaceutical science, molecular biology, systems biology and more and early career researchers in academia and the pharmaceutical industry

Table of Contents

  1. Reproducibility in Biomedical Research
  2. Experimental Planning and Execution
  3. Statistical Analysis in Preclinical Biomedical Research
  4. Reporting Results
  5. Addressing Reproducibility: Peer Review, Checklists, Guidelines and Reproducibiliry Initiatives
  6. Issues in Contemporary Biomedical Research

About the Editor

Michael Williams

Michael Williams is an Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology with the Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University in Chicago, IL, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor, Pharmacology, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL, USA

Michael Curtis

Michael Curtis is a Reader in Pharmacology, King’s College London, Rayne Institute, St. Thomas’ Hospital, London, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Reader in Pharmacology, King’s College London, Rayne Institute, St. Thomas’ Hospital, London, UK

Kevin Mullane

Kevin Mullane is Director, Corporate Liaison and Ventures with J. David Gladstone Institutes, University of California, San Francisco in San Francisco, CA

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Corporate Liaison and Ventures, J. David Gladstone Institutes, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

