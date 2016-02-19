Research in Protozoology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080118468, 9781483214610

Research in Protozoology

1st Edition

Editors: Tze-Tuan Chen
eBook ISBN: 9781483214610
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 438
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Research in Protozoology, In Four Volumes covers the entire field of protozoology, including morphology, physiology, genetics, reproduction, movement, respiration, morphogenesis, nutrition and growth, immunology, ecology, effects of radiation, parasitology, taxonomy, and others. The book describes the heterogeneous complex of organelle systems and inclusion bodies which are suspended in the cytoplasmic matrix; the motile behavior of protozoa; and the respiratory metabolism of phytoflagellates, Trypanosomidae, Trichomonadidae, termite flagellates, Opalina, ciliates, and Sarcodina. The book then discusses the contractile vacuoles; ionic regulation; and excretion, as well as the nutrition and growth of protozoa. Protozoologists and zoologists and students taking these courses will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Cytoplasmic Organelles and Inclusions of Protozoa

Motile Behavior of Protozoa

Respiratory Metabolism

Contractile Vacuoles, Ionic Regulation, and Excretion

Nutrition and Growth of Protozoa

Index of Scientific Names

Subject Index

Contents of Volume 2




Details

No. of pages:
438
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483214610

About the Editor

Tze-Tuan Chen

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.