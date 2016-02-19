Research in Protozoology, In Four Volumes covers the entire field of protozoology, including morphology, physiology, genetics, reproduction, movement, respiration, morphogenesis, nutrition and growth, immunology, ecology, effects of radiation, parasitology, taxonomy, and others. The book describes the heterogeneous complex of organelle systems and inclusion bodies which are suspended in the cytoplasmic matrix; the motile behavior of protozoa; and the respiratory metabolism of phytoflagellates, Trypanosomidae, Trichomonadidae, termite flagellates, Opalina, ciliates, and Sarcodina. The book then discusses the contractile vacuoles; ionic regulation; and excretion, as well as the nutrition and growth of protozoa. Protozoologists and zoologists and students taking these courses will find the book invaluable.