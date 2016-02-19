Research in Protozoology
1st Edition
Description
Research in Protozoology, In Four Volumes covers the entire field of protozoology, including morphology, physiology, genetics, reproduction, movement, respiration, morphogenesis, nutrition and growth, immunology, ecology, effects of radiation, parasitology, taxonomy, and others. The book describes the heterogeneous complex of organelle systems and inclusion bodies which are suspended in the cytoplasmic matrix; the motile behavior of protozoa; and the respiratory metabolism of phytoflagellates, Trypanosomidae, Trichomonadidae, termite flagellates, Opalina, ciliates, and Sarcodina. The book then discusses the contractile vacuoles; ionic regulation; and excretion, as well as the nutrition and growth of protozoa. Protozoologists and zoologists and students taking these courses will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Cytoplasmic Organelles and Inclusions of Protozoa
Motile Behavior of Protozoa
Respiratory Metabolism
Contractile Vacuoles, Ionic Regulation, and Excretion
Nutrition and Growth of Protozoa
Index of Scientific Names
Subject Index
Contents of Volume 2
