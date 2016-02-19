Research in Organizational Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780892323517, 9780080968049

Research in Organizational Behavior, Volume 6

1st Edition

Authors: B. Staw
eBook ISBN: 9780080968049
Hardcover ISBN: 9780892323517
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 26th July 1984
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080968049
Hardcover ISBN:
9780892323517

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

B. Staw Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, CA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.