Research in Organizational Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780892320998

Research in Organizational Behavior, Volume 2

1st Edition

Authors: Barry Staw
Hardcover ISBN: 9780892320998
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 368
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
97.95
83.26
59.99
50.99
74.95
63.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780892320998

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Barry Staw Author

Barry M. Staw is the Lorraine T. Mitchell Professor of Leadership and Communication at the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley. He received his Ph.D. from Northwestern University and has previously served on the faculties at the University of Illinois, Northwestern, Iowa, and UCLA. He is the author of more than 60 academic articles and has edited several hooks on organizational behavior. He has served on the editorial boards of most major journals in the fields of organizational behavior and applied psychology, and is founder and co-editor of the annual series, "Research in Organizational Behavior." Professor Staw's current research interests include the relationship of affect and emotion to work performance, the escalation of commitment, organizational innovation, and the linkage of psychological processes to organizational strategy. He recently received the Academy of Management's Scholarly Contributions Award in recognition of his career achievements in research.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.