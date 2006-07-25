Research in Organizational Behavior, Volume 27
1st Edition
An Annual Series of Analytical Essays and Critical Reviews
Table of Contents
Personality Development and Organizational Behavior (B. W. Roberts). Empowerment Through Choice? A Critical Analysis of the Effects of Choice in Organizations (R.Y. Chua and S. S. Iyengar). Ideas Are Born in Fields of Play: Toward a Theory of Play and Creativity in Organizational Settings (C. Mainemelis and S. Ronson). How Much is it Worth To You? Subjective Evaluations of Help in Organizations (F. J. Flynn). How, When, and Why Bad apples Spoil the Barrel: Negative Group Members and Dysfunctional Groups (W. Felps, T. R. Mitchell and E. Byington).Toward A Systems Theory of Motivated Behavior in Work Teams (G. Chen and R. Kanfer). Code Breaking: How Entrepreneurs Exploit Cultural Logics to Generate Institutional Change (H. Rao and S. Giorgi). Roads to Institutionalization (J. Colyvas and W.W. Powell). The Stewardship of the Temporal Commons (A.C. Bluedorn and M.. J. Waller).
Description
This twenty-seventh volume of Research in Organizational Behavior carries forward the tradition of high-level scholarship on a broad array of organizational topics. Like many previous volumes, this collection is truly interdisciplinary, with chapters ranging from personality and decision making in organizations, to interpersonal dynamics such as helping and group process, to organizational-level analyses of legitimization and change. Each of the essays is well-reasoned, thoughtful, and provocative-- proving, once again, that the field of organizational behavior is flourishing in both its depth and scope.
Key Features
Interdisciplinary with a wide range of subjects discussed by experts in their fields Addresses personality development, empowerment, creativity, dysfunctional groups, institutionalization, and more
Readership
Researchers, Professionals and Students in this field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 2006
- Published:
- 25th July 2006
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480671
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762313358
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Barry Staw Editor
Barry M. Staw is the Lorraine T. Mitchell Professor of Leadership and Communication at the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley. He received his Ph.D. from Northwestern University and has previously served on the faculties at the University of Illinois, Northwestern, Iowa, and UCLA. He is the author of more than 60 academic articles and has edited several hooks on organizational behavior. He has served on the editorial boards of most major journals in the fields of organizational behavior and applied psychology, and is founder and co-editor of the annual series, "Research in Organizational Behavior." Professor Staw's current research interests include the relationship of affect and emotion to work performance, the escalation of commitment, organizational innovation, and the linkage of psychological processes to organizational strategy. He recently received the Academy of Management's Scholarly Contributions Award in recognition of his career achievements in research.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, USA