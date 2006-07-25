Research in Organizational Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762313358, 9780080480671

Research in Organizational Behavior, Volume 27

1st Edition

An Annual Series of Analytical Essays and Critical Reviews

Editors: Barry Staw
eBook ISBN: 9780080480671
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762313358
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 25th July 2006
Page Count: 410
Table of Contents

Personality Development and Organizational Behavior (B. W. Roberts). Empowerment Through Choice? A Critical Analysis of the Effects of Choice in Organizations (R.Y. Chua and S. S. Iyengar). Ideas Are Born in Fields of Play: Toward a Theory of Play and Creativity in Organizational Settings (C. Mainemelis and S. Ronson). How Much is it Worth To You? Subjective Evaluations of Help in Organizations (F. J. Flynn). How, When, and Why Bad apples Spoil the Barrel: Negative Group Members and Dysfunctional Groups (W. Felps, T. R. Mitchell and E. Byington).Toward A Systems Theory of Motivated Behavior in Work Teams (G. Chen and R. Kanfer). Code Breaking: How Entrepreneurs Exploit Cultural Logics to Generate Institutional Change (H. Rao and S. Giorgi). Roads to Institutionalization (J. Colyvas and W.W. Powell). The Stewardship of the Temporal Commons (A.C. Bluedorn and M.. J. Waller).

Description

This twenty-seventh volume of Research in Organizational Behavior carries forward the tradition of high-level scholarship on a broad array of organizational topics. Like many previous volumes, this collection is truly interdisciplinary, with chapters ranging from personality and decision making in organizations, to interpersonal dynamics such as helping and group process, to organizational-level analyses of legitimization and change. Each of the essays is well-reasoned, thoughtful, and provocative-- proving, once again, that the field of organizational behavior is flourishing in both its depth and scope.

Key Features

Interdisciplinary with a wide range of subjects discussed by experts in their fields Addresses personality development, empowerment, creativity, dysfunctional groups, institutionalization, and more

Readership

Researchers, Professionals and Students in this field

Details

No. of pages:
410
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080480671
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762313358

About the Editors

Barry Staw Editor

Barry M. Staw is the Lorraine T. Mitchell Professor of Leadership and Communication at the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley. He received his Ph.D. from Northwestern University and has previously served on the faculties at the University of Illinois, Northwestern, Iowa, and UCLA. He is the author of more than 60 academic articles and has edited several hooks on organizational behavior. He has served on the editorial boards of most major journals in the fields of organizational behavior and applied psychology, and is founder and co-editor of the annual series, "Research in Organizational Behavior." Professor Staw's current research interests include the relationship of affect and emotion to work performance, the escalation of commitment, organizational innovation, and the linkage of psychological processes to organizational strategy. He recently received the Academy of Management's Scholarly Contributions Award in recognition of his career achievements in research.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, USA

