Research in Organizational Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762311804, 9780080525174

Research in Organizational Behavior, Volume 26

1st Edition

An Annual Series of Analytical Essays and Critical Reviews

Editors: Barry Staw Roderick M Kramer
eBook ISBN: 9780080525174
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762311804
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 7th June 2005
Page Count: 310
Table of Contents

Description

This twenty-sixth volume of Research in Organizational Behavior presents a set of well-crafted and thoughtful essays on a series of research topics. They range from efforts to redirect the study of leadership, to analyses of interpersonal relationships, to considerations of cross-cultural issues in organizing work, to discussions of institutional and environmental forces on organizational outcomes. Each of these essays includes a thorough review of the relevant literature, and more importantly, pushes that literature forward with new conceptual analysis and theory. In short, these essays continue the spirit of "rigorous eclecticism" that has exemplified the annual publication of ROB.

As a collection, this year's set of essays provides a healthy advance for the field of organizational behavior. They are examples of serious scholarship that extend and challenge our current thinking about organizations and the behavior of its participants. Many of these chapters will take their place among the best presented by the Research in Organizational Behavior series.

• Revisiting the Meaning of Leadership


• When and How Team Leaders Matter


• Normal Act of Irrational Trust: Motivated Attributions and the Trust
Development Process


• Gender Stereotypes and Negotiation Performance: An Examination of


Theory and Research


• Third-Party Reactions to Employee (Mis)treatment: A Justice Perspective


• Subgroup Dynamics in Internationally Distributed Teams: Ethnocentrism or Cross-National Learning?


• Protestant Relational Ideology: The Cognitive Underpinnings and Organizational
Implications of an American Anomaly


• Isomorphism In Reverse: Institutional Theory as an Explanation For Recent
Increases in Intraindustry Heterogeneity and Managerial Discretion


• The Red Queen: History-Dependent Competition Among Organizations

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080525174
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762311804

About the Editors

Barry Staw Editor

Barry M. Staw is the Lorraine T. Mitchell Professor of Leadership and Communication at the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley. He received his Ph.D. from Northwestern University and has previously served on the faculties at the University of Illinois, Northwestern, Iowa, and UCLA. He is the author of more than 60 academic articles and has edited several hooks on organizational behavior. He has served on the editorial boards of most major journals in the fields of organizational behavior and applied psychology, and is founder and co-editor of the annual series, "Research in Organizational Behavior." Professor Staw's current research interests include the relationship of affect and emotion to work performance, the escalation of commitment, organizational innovation, and the linkage of psychological processes to organizational strategy. He recently received the Academy of Management's Scholarly Contributions Award in recognition of his career achievements in research.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, USA

Roderick M Kramer Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University, CA, USA

