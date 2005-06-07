Research in Organizational Behavior, Volume 26
1st Edition
An Annual Series of Analytical Essays and Critical Reviews
Revisiting the Meaning of Leadership (Joel M. Podolny, Rakesh Khurana, and Marya Hill-Popper); When and How Team Leaders Matter (J. Richard Hackman and Ruth Wageman); Normal Act of Irrational Trust: Motivated Attributions and the Trust Development Process (J. Mark Weber, Deepak Malhotra, and J. Keith Murnighan); Gender Stereotypes and Negotiation Performance: An Examination of Theory and Research (Laura J. Kray and Leigh Thompson); Third-Party Reactions to Employee (Mis)treatment: A Justice Perspective (Daniel P. Skarlicki and Carol T. Kulik); Subgroup Dynamics in Internationally Distributed Teams:
Ethnocentrism or Cross-National Learning? (Catherine Durnell Cramton and Pamela J. Hinds); Protestant Relational Ideology: The Cognitive Underpinnings and Organizational Implications of an American Anomaly (Jeffrey Sanchez-Burks); Isomorphism In Reverse: Institutional Theory as an Explanation For Recent Increases in Intraindustry Heterogeneity and Managerial Discretion (Donald C. Hambrick, Sydney Finkelstein, Theresa S. Cho, and Eric M. Jackson); The Red Queen: History-Dependent Competition Among Organizations (William P. Barnett and Elizabeth G. Pontikes).
This twenty-sixth volume of Research in Organizational Behavior presents a set of well-crafted and thoughtful essays on a series of research topics. They range from efforts to redirect the study of leadership, to analyses of interpersonal relationships, to considerations of cross-cultural issues in organizing work, to discussions of institutional and environmental forces on organizational outcomes. Each of these essays includes a thorough review of the relevant literature, and more importantly, pushes that literature forward with new conceptual analysis and theory. In short, these essays continue the spirit of "rigorous eclecticism" that has exemplified the annual publication of ROB.
As a collection, this year's set of essays provides a healthy advance for the field of organizational behavior. They are examples of serious scholarship that extend and challenge our current thinking about organizations and the behavior of its participants. Many of these chapters will take their place among the best presented by the Research in Organizational Behavior series.
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 2005
- Published:
- 7th June 2005
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525174
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762311804
Barry Staw Editor
Barry M. Staw is the Lorraine T. Mitchell Professor of Leadership and Communication at the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley. He received his Ph.D. from Northwestern University and has previously served on the faculties at the University of Illinois, Northwestern, Iowa, and UCLA. He is the author of more than 60 academic articles and has edited several hooks on organizational behavior. He has served on the editorial boards of most major journals in the fields of organizational behavior and applied psychology, and is founder and co-editor of the annual series, "Research in Organizational Behavior." Professor Staw's current research interests include the relationship of affect and emotion to work performance, the escalation of commitment, organizational innovation, and the linkage of psychological processes to organizational strategy. He recently received the Academy of Management's Scholarly Contributions Award in recognition of his career achievements in research.
University of California, Berkeley, USA
Roderick M Kramer Editor
Stanford University, CA, USA