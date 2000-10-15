Research in Organizational Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762306411, 9780080548913

Research in Organizational Behavior, Volume 22

1st Edition

Editors: B.M. Staw R.I. Sutton
eBook ISBN: 9780080548913
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762306411
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 15th October 2000
Page Count: 436
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
11400.00
9690.00
162.73
138.32
90.95
77.31
120.00
102.00
73.00
62.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
114.00
96.90
86.95
73.91
69.99
59.49
11400.00
9690.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

How emotions work (M. Morris). Contagious justice (P. Degoey). Theories of gender in organizations (R. Ely, D. Meyerson). Coordination neglect (C. Heath, N. Staudenmayer). Corporations, classes, and social movements after managerialism (G. Davis, D. McAdam). Power plays: how social movements and collective action create new organizational forms (H. Rao et al.). The Kibbutz for organizational behavior (T. Simmons, P. Ingram). The network structure of social capital (R. Burt).

Description

Volume 22 of Research in Organizational Behavior continues the tradition of innovation and theoretical development with eight diverse papers. Most of these papers present theory and propositions that make linkages between different levels of analysis.

Details

No. of pages:
436
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080548913
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762306411

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

B.M. Staw Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, USA

R.I. Sutton Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.