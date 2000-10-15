Research in Organizational Behavior, Volume 22
1st Edition
How emotions work (M. Morris). Contagious justice (P. Degoey). Theories of gender in organizations (R. Ely, D. Meyerson). Coordination neglect (C. Heath, N. Staudenmayer). Corporations, classes, and social movements after managerialism (G. Davis, D. McAdam). Power plays: how social movements and collective action create new organizational forms (H. Rao et al.). The Kibbutz for organizational behavior (T. Simmons, P. Ingram). The network structure of social capital (R. Burt).
Volume 22 of Research in Organizational Behavior continues the tradition of innovation and theoretical development with eight diverse papers. Most of these papers present theory and propositions that make linkages between different levels of analysis.
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 2000
- Published:
- 15th October 2000
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080548913
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762306411
B.M. Staw Editor
University of California, Berkeley, USA
R.I. Sutton Editor
Stanford University, USA