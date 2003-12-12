Research in Organizational Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762310548, 9780080498027

Research in Organizational Behavior, Volume 25

1st Edition

Editors: Roderick M Kramer Barry Staw
eBook ISBN: 9780080498027
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762310548
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 12th December 2003
Page Count: 382
Table of Contents

Preface. The normalization of corruption in organizations (B.E. Ashforth, V. Anand). Fair market ideology: its cognitive-motivational underpinnings (J.T. Jost et al.). Interpersonal sensemaking and the meaning of work (A. Wrzesniewski et al.). The messenger bias: a relational model of knowledge valuation (T. Menon, S. Blount). Intragroup conflict in organizations: a contingency perspective on the conflict-outcome relationship (K.A. Jehn, C. Bendersky). A social identity model of leadership effectiveness in organizations (D. van Knippenberg, M.A. Hogg). Organizational perception management (K.D. Elsbach). Unpacking country effects: on the need to operationalize the psychological determinants of cross-national differences (J. Brockner).

Description

This volume celebrates the first quarter century of publishing Research in Organizational Behavior. From its inception, Research in Organizational Behavior has striven to provide important theoretical integrations of major literatures in the organizational sciences, as well as timely examination and provocative analyses of pressing organizational issues and problems.

In keeping with this tradition, the current volume offers an eclectic mix of scholarly articles that address a variety of important questions in organizational theory and do so from a diverse range of disciplinary perspectives and theoretical orientations. A number of the chapters also directly engage contemporary events and dilemmas of considerable importance.

Details

No. of pages:
382
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080498027
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762310548

About the Editors

Roderick M Kramer Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University, CA, USA

Barry Staw Editor

Barry M. Staw is the Lorraine T. Mitchell Professor of Leadership and Communication at the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley. He received his Ph.D. from Northwestern University and has previously served on the faculties at the University of Illinois, Northwestern, Iowa, and UCLA. He is the author of more than 60 academic articles and has edited several hooks on organizational behavior. He has served on the editorial boards of most major journals in the fields of organizational behavior and applied psychology, and is founder and co-editor of the annual series, "Research in Organizational Behavior." Professor Staw's current research interests include the relationship of affect and emotion to work performance, the escalation of commitment, organizational innovation, and the linkage of psychological processes to organizational strategy. He recently received the Academy of Management's Scholarly Contributions Award in recognition of his career achievements in research.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, USA

