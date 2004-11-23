Research in Information Systems helps supervisors and their students get the most out of the PhD experience. It can be used as a basis of courses for supervisors and their research students.

This book covers:

• The supervisor – student relationship

• Practical, social and academic issues

• Different models for PhD programs, including US, UK, Latin and Scandinavian models

Many vignettes of personal experiences and reflections provide context for the material. The book is written by experts – leading international academics in the field of information systems. They all have had wide experience of research supervision over many years in many countries.