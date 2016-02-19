Research in Electric Power - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080115092, 9781483151441

Research in Electric Power

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Applied Electricity and Electronics Division

Authors: Philip Sporn
Editors: P. Hammond
eBook ISBN: 9781483151441
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 80
Description

Research in Electric Power comprises the lectures presented in the Cornell University Lecture in 1965, which focuses on the research and development of electric energy or technology. The lectures compiled in this book are divided into three chapters. Chapter I traces the dramatic and exciting history of growth of the electric power industry and important contribution of a series of great technological developments. The second chapter examines in great detail the problems demanding research in the main areas of planning, design, and construction of the physical facilities; in successfully and economically operating the systems; and in developing the much-expanded markets for electric energy constituting the basic building blocks of the invention structure. Chapter III discusses a rational program for the organization of research in the American power industry, projecting on a series of plans that makes possible examination and focusing in forward-looking depth and breadth of scope on the industry's research needs in every quarter. This book is a useful reference to electrical engineering students and individuals who intend to gain knowledge on electric energy and its industries.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Acknowledgment

Introduction

I. Research as an Indispensable Element in Inventing the Future

II. The Areas of Research and the Specific Problems to Be Solved

III. A Rational Program for the Organization of Research in the American Power Industry

Details

No. of pages:
80
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483151441

About the Author

Philip Sporn

About the Editor

P. Hammond

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southampton

