Research in Complementary Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729543217

Research in Complementary Medicine

1st Edition

A Practical Guide

Authors: Jon Wardle Amie Steel Jon Adams David Sibbritt
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543217
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2019
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780729543217

About the Author

Jon Wardle

Affiliations and Expertise

Chancellor’s Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Complementary and Integrative Medicine, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney; Trans-Pacific Fellow, School of Medicine, University of Washington; Naturopathic Practitioner, Herbs on the Hill, Brisbane, Queensland

Amie Steel

Jon Adams

David Sibbritt

