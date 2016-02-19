Research in Chemical Kinetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444820242, 9780444599476

Research in Chemical Kinetics

1st Edition

Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780444599476
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th May 1994
Table of Contents

Preface. List of Contributors. Applications of microelectrodes in kinetics (M.I. Montenegro). Computer simulation studies in crystal growth and dissolution kinetics (V.K.W. Cheng). Gorin models for simple-fission transition states in the gas phase (R.G. Gilbert, I.G. Pitt). Mechanism in two-phase reaction systems: Coupled mass transfer and chemical reaction (J.H. Atherton). Dynamic processes in polymer modified electrodes (R.J. Mortimer). Laboratory studies of the chemistry of meteoric metals (J.M.C. Plane, M. Helmer).

Description

This is the second volume in a new series, which aims to publish authoritative review articles on a wide range of exciting and contemporary topics in gas and condensed phase kinetics. Research in Chemical Kinetics complements the acclaimed series Comprehensive Chemical Kinetics, and is edited by the same team of professionals.

The reviews contained in this volume are concise, topical accounts of specific research written by acknowledged experts. The authors summarize their latest work and place it in a general context. Particular strengths of the volume are the quality of the contributions and their topicality, and the rapid publication realized.

Reviews

@qu:...a very timely effort and will be very much sought after by anyone interested in the specialised topics for further research. I strongly recommend a place for this volume in all libraries dealing with research in chemical kinetics. @source:Bulletin of Electrochemistry

About the Authors

Author Unknown Author

