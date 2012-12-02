Research in Chemical Kinetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444817518, 9780444599483

Research in Chemical Kinetics

1st Edition

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780444599483
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st December 1993
Table of Contents

Reaction dynamics of O(3P), O(1D) and OH(2&Pgr;) with simple molecules (P. Casevecchia, N. Balucani, G.G. Volpi). Gas-phase kinetics of free radicals studied by pulse radiolysis combined with time-resolved infrared diode laser spectroscopy (P. Pagsberg, E. Ratajczak, A. Sillesen). Solid/liquid reactions of environmental significance (W.A. House). The collision energy dependence of reaction cross sections (M.R. Levy). Photochemical dynamics (R.G. Compton, R.A.W. Dryfe, J.C. Eklund). Photo-ion imaging techniques and future directions in reactive scattering (B.J. Whitaker). Collisional electronic energy transfer in CN free radicals (J.B. Halpern, Y. Huang).

Description

Research in Chemical Kinetics, Volume 1 focuses on authoritative review articles on a wide range of developing topics in the kinetics of gaseous and condensed phases.

The selection first elaborates on gas-phase kinetics of free radicals studied by pulse radiolysis combined with time-resolved infrared diode laser spectroscopy and solid/liquid reactions of environmental significance. Discussions focus on coprecipitation of phosphate with calcite, reactions of silica and quartz, infrared spectroscopy of free radicals, and kinetics of methyl radicals. The book then examines the collision energy dependence of reaction cross sections and photoelectrochemical dynamics, including organometallic photoelectrochemistry and photofragmentation voltammetry, contrasting reactivity of ion radical excited states, photoelectrochemical reaction mechanisms, and experimental methods.

The publication tackles collisional electronic energy transfer in CN free radicals, photo-ion imaging techniques and future directions in reactive scattering, and photoelectrochemical dynamics. Topics include photoelectrochemical reaction mechanisms, photoelectrochemical measurement of quantum yields, photofragment translational spectroscopy, and velocity distributions.

The selection is a valuable reference for researchers interested in the kinetics of gaseous and condensed phases.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1993
Published:
1st December 1993
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444599483

About the Authors

Bozzano Luisa Author

