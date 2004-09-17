Research in Accounting Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762311316, 9780080545455

Research in Accounting Regulation, Volume 17

1st Edition

Editors: Gary Previts Tom Robinson
eBook ISBN: 9780080545455
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762311316
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 17th September 2004
Page Count: 348
Table of Contents

Editorial Board. List of Contributors. Invited Referees for Volume 17. Main Papers. Shelf Registered Securities: Is it Time to Re-Evaluate The Process?. (S. R. Moehrle et al.). Politically-Connected Firms: Are they Connected to Earnings Opacity? (A. Riahi-Belkaoui). The Effects of Accounting Regulation on Tax Credit Utilization Propensity. (T. J. Linsmeier, T. J. Carroll). An Analysis of Restatements on Financial Reporting: Is the Loss of Investor Confidence Justified? (J. H. Thompson, G. M. Larson). Banking Industry Financial Statement Fraud and the Effects of Regulation Enforcment and Increased Public Scrutiny. (B. P. Green, A. Reinstein). Corporate Governance Role in Financial Reporting. (Z. Rezaee). Research Reports. Fair Value Capitalization of Mortgage Loan Servicing Rights. (R. J. Cochran et al.). Auditor’s Responsibility and Independence: Evidence from China. (Z. Jun Lin). A Study of the Economic Consequences of Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure). (A. J. Irani, I. Karamanou). An Exploratory Study of Auditor Perceptions of Sanction Threats. (W. E. Shafer, R. E. Morris). The Sarbanes-Oxley Act: Costs and Trade Offs Relating to International Application and Convergence. (E. Marks). Perspectives. The Economic Role of the Audit in Free and Regulated Markets: A Look Back and a Look Forward. (W. A. Wallace). Lawyers as Whistle Blowers in a Post Enron World. (R. P. Lawry). Book Reviews.

Description

The scope of service provided by professional accountants is influenced by legislation and case law as well as the dictates of a variety of government and private sector agencies: including State Boards of Accountancy, Academic Accreditation Bodies, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, independent standard setting bodies such as the Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board (US), the Financial Accounting Standards Board (US), the International Accounting Standards Board and self-regulatory organizations such as State Societies of CPA and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. There are equivalent and emerging local international bodies that exist in most developed countries. It is important for academics, students, practitioners, regulators and researchers to consider, study and understand the role and relationship of such bodies with the practice and content of our discipline.

Research in Accounting Regulation is a refereed annual serial that seeks to publish high quality manuscripts, which address regulatory issues and policy affecting the practice of accountancy, broadly defined. Topics of interest include research based on:

1) Self-regulatory activities.
2) Case law and litigation.
3) Governmental and quasi-governmental regulation.
4) The economics of regulation, including modelling.

This research series aims to encourage the submission of original empirical, behavioural or applied research manuscripts that consider strategic and policy implications for regulation, regulatory models and markets. It is intended for individual researchers, practitioners, regulators and students of accountancy who desire to increase their understanding of the regulation of accountancy.

About the Editors

Gary Previts Editor

Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH, USA

Tom Robinson Editor

University of Miami, Coral Gables, Miami, USA

