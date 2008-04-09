Research in Accounting Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080453934, 9780080569697

Research in Accounting Regulation, Volume 20

1st Edition

Editors: Gary Previts
eBook ISBN: 9780080569697
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080453934
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 9th April 2008
Page Count: 338
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
76.99
65.44
113.59
96.55
84.95
72.21
111.00
94.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
111.00
94.35
71.95
61.16
67.99
57.79
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

PARTI: MAIN PAPERS

Internal Audit Outsourcing: An Analysis of Self-regulation by the Accounting Profession ( Dennis Caplan, Diane Janvrin and James Kurtenbach); International Financial Reporting Standards and New Zealand: Loss of Sector Neutrality (Michael Bradbury and Tony van Zijl); A Content Analysis of the Comprehensive Income Exposure Draft Comment Letters (Alex C. Yen, D. Eric Hirst and Patrick E. Hopkins); The Sarbanes-Oxley Act: Legal Implications and Research Opportunities (Stephen Kwaku Asare, Lawrence A. Cunningham and Arnold Wright); Accounting for the New Market In Life Insurance (James H. Thompson and Gregory M. Larson); The Impact of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act on Firms Going Private (Nancy J. Mohan and Carl R. Chen)

PART II: RESEARCH REPORTS

Perceptions of the Effect of Sarbanes-Oxley on Earnings Management Practices (John E. McEnroe); Reinsurance Accounting Under SFAS 113: An Empirical Examination of its Value Relevance (Jane M. Weiss); The legal and institutional framework for corporate financial reporting practices in South Asia (Muhammad Jahangir Ali and Kamran Ahmed); The Membership of the Accounting Principles Board (Stephen A. Zeff); A Model for the Convergence of Accounting Standards (Shogo Kimura and Hikaru Ogawa)

PART III: FEATURE

Developments in Accounting Regulation: A Synthesis and Annotated Bibliography of Evidence and Commentary in the Academic Literature (2002-2002) (Stephen R. Moehrle and Jennifer A. Reynolds-Moehrle)

PART IV: CAPSULE COMMENTARY

The Impact of Accounting Practices on the Measurement of Net Income and Shareholders’ Equity: Latin American Versus The United States (Mercedes Palacios Manzano, Isabel Martinez Conesa, and Jose Joaquín García Clavel)

PART V: PERSPECTIVES

Some Problems of the Last Three Years (Arthur H. Carter); In Memory of Marshall S. Armstrong: The First Chairman of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (Areola O. Adebayo and Edward N. Coffman)

PART VI: BOOK REVIEWS

CHASING DAYLIGHT by Eugene O’Kelly (Reviewed by Timothy J. Fogarty); TOWARDS THE “GREAT DESIDERATUM”: The Unification of the Accountancy Bodies in England, 1870 – 1880 by Stephen P. Walker (Reviewed by Larry M. Parker); THE ROARING NINETIES by Joseph E. Stiglitz (Reviewed by Barbara D. Merino)

Readership

This volume is intended for individual researchers, practitioners, regulators and students of accountancy who desire to increase their understanding of the regulation of accountancy.

Details

No. of pages:
338
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080569697
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080453934

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Gary Previts Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.