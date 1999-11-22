Research in Accounting Regulation, Volume 13
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of contributors. Editorial board. Invited referees for Volume 13. Main Papers. Industry and auditor effects in the timing of adoption of mandated accounting standards: a study of SFAS No. 87 (K. Sivakumar). The effects of selected engagement characteristics on auditors' judgments (A.T. Lord). Preliminary support for the FASB's revised segment reporting requirement (J. Prather-Kinsey). Certified public accountants' self-regulation in socio-legal perspective (J.C. Robertson, K. Hawkins). Regulation of accountants: a test of the Stigler-Pelzman theory (G.D. Sanders). The impact of scholarly research on the regulation of governmental accounting and auditing (R.E. Brown). The impact of accounting information on contributions to charitable organizations (J.S. Greenlee, K.L. Brown). Political cost incentives for earnings management in the pharmaceutical industry during 1993 campaign for health care reform (O.S. Persons). Research Reports. Assessing auditor independence: audit fees and enforcement patterns (J.A. Pendley, J. Legoria). Why do bancrupt companies receive unmodified audit opinions (J.R. Casterella et al.). Update: the Stock Index and Market Seasonals (SIMS 2.0) database (A.J. Cataldo II). State accountant privity laws: narrowing the scope of accountant liability to third parties (C. Pacini et al.). A survey of audit service pricing in South Korea (M.H. Taylor et al.). Perspectives. Claiming the right to know: an information perspective for business reporting (R.J. Bricker, G.J. Previts). Improving audit committee effectiveness (G.J. Jonas, S.J. Young). Regulation of hedge funds: the bailout the long-term capital management (R.M. Fathiyev, K.M. Hannaford). Book Reviews. Accounting services and Growth in Small Economies: Evidence from the Caribbean Basin, by D.L. McKee et al (O. Holzmann). Significant Current Issues in International Taxation, by A. Riahi-Belkaoui (T.J. Fogarty). Critical Financial Accounting Problems: Issues and Solutions, by A. Riahi-Belkaoui (D.M. Owsen).
Description
The scope of service provided by professional accountants is influenced by legislation and case law as well as the dictates of a variety of government and private sector agencies; including State Boards of Accountancy, Academic Accreditation Bodies, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, independent standard setting bodies such as the Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board (US), the Financial Accounting Standards Board (US), and self-regulatory organizations such as State Societies of CPAs and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. There are equivalent and emerging national bodies that exist in most developed and developing countries, and further there are emerging global coordinating entities as well, which attempt to coordinate the activities among nations. It is important for academics, students, practitioners, regulators and researchers to consider, study and understand the role and relationship of such bodies with the practice and content of our discipline.
Research in Accounting Regulation is a refereed annual serial that seeks to publish high quality manuscripts, which address regulatory issues and policy affecting the practice of accountancy, broadly defined. Topics of interest include research based upon: self-regulatory activities, case law and litigation, government and quasi-governmental regulation, and the economics of regulation, including modeling. The serial aims to encourage the submission of original empirical, behavioral or applied research manuscripts that consider strategic and policy implications for regulation, regulatory models and markets.
Readership
Research in Accounting Regulation is intended for individual researchers, practitioners, regulators and students of accountancy who desire to increase their understanding of the regulation of accountancy.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 1999
- Published:
- 22nd November 1999
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080943985
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762305209
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
N. Chandar Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Drexel University, Philadelphia, USA
Gary Previts Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH, USA
Alan Robinson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
96 Highland Avenue, Greenfield, Massachusetts, USA