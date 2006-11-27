Research Funding in Neuroscience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123736451, 9780080466538

Research Funding in Neuroscience

1st Edition

A Profile of the McKnight Endowment Fund

Authors: Gabrielle Strobel
Editors: Sylvia Lindman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123736451
eBook ISBN: 9780080466538
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th November 2006
Page Count: 192
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
7000.00
5250.00
4900.00
5250.00
5600.00
5250.00
5250.00
5600.00
80.91
56.64
56.64
56.64
64.73
56.64
56.64
64.73
47.99
33.59
33.59
33.59
38.39
33.59
33.59
38.39
78.95
55.27
55.27
55.27
63.16
55.27
55.27
63.16
59.95
41.97
41.97
41.97
47.96
41.97
41.97
47.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
45.99
32.19
32.19
32.19
36.79
32.19
32.19
36.79
57.95
40.56
40.56
40.56
46.36
40.56
40.56
46.36
69.95
48.97
48.97
48.97
55.96
48.97
48.97
55.96
75.95
53.16
53.16
53.16
60.76
53.16
53.16
60.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The book is a history of the McKnight Endowment Fund for Neuroscience and an assessment of its effectiveness in advancing neuroscience. The book discusses the Fund's early and steady commitment to basic science as well as it's tradition of leveraging relatively modest dollars to make a big difference in careers and the field overall.

The fund exists strictly to give awards and create a community of peers through an annual conference dedicated to research. In near unison, scientists who have received awards say they were able to test a risky idea, get their career off the ground, or make a significant change in their career because of McKnight's flexible dollars.

The book consists of three parts: (1) origins--including both the funder and the scientists who shaped the program; (2) a review of the science to show how McKnight awardees have advanced the field; and (3) 10 keys to success. We also have an interview with Julius Axelrod (one of the early advisors, done shortly before his death in 2004) and stories of how awardees used their McKnight grants, plus other information.

Readership

Neuroscientists.

Table of Contents

  • Contents
  • Introductions
    • THE McKNIGHT LEGACY
    • A COMMITMENT TO SCIENCE
  • Chapter 1: From Donor’s Wish to Program Design
    • Publisher Summary
    • HOW McKNIGHT’S NEUROSCIENCE PROGRAM HAS EVOLVED
    • McKNIGHT’S MOTIVATION
    • CHANGE OF HEART
    • BIRTH OF A PROGRAM
    • COMMITMENT TO BASIC RESEARCH
    • FOUR CORE PRINCIPLES
    • A CRITICAL JUNCTURE
    • LESSONS LEARNED
    • ACCESSIBILITY AND OPENNESS
    • OUTSIDE EVALUATION
    • A NEW ERA
    • MCKNIGHT’S GIFT
    • AN INTERVIEW WITH JULIUS AXELROD
  • Chapter 2: A Budding Field Begins to Flourish
    • Publisher Summary
    • HOW THE MCKNIGHT FOUNDATION HAS NURTURED NEUROSCIENCE
    • LAB AND CLINIC, WORLDS APART
    • DECADES OF EXPANSION
    • A NOTE ABOUT THE EXAMPLES
    • SAMPLING THE SCIENCE
    • THE VISUAL SYSTEM
    • SYSTEMS NEUROSCIENCE
    • MEMORY, AND LOSING IT
    • ION PORES: A STORY LINE TO MEMORY, MENTAL RETARDATION
    • ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE: A CASE STUDY IN BENCH-TO-BEDSIDE PHILANTHROPY
    • SLOW PROGRESS, THEN A BREAKTHROUGH
    • LOOKING AHEAD
  • Chapter 3: A Recipe for Success
    • Publisher Summary
    • WHY MCKNIGHT’S PROGRAM HAS MADE AN IMPACT
    • IN THEIR OWN WORDS: TESTIMONIALS FROM AWARD RECIPIENTS
  • Historical Highlights
  • Appendix I: About the Awards
  • Appendix II: McKnight Awardees, 1977–2006
  • Appendix III: By the Numbers: Major Awards to McKnight-Affiliated Scientists
  • Appendix IV: Index of Names
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123736451
eBook ISBN:
9780080466538

About the Author

Gabrielle Strobel

About the Editor

Sylvia Lindman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.