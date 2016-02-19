Research and Human Needs
1st Edition
Description
Research and Human Needs considers the interrelationship between scientific research, human needs, and economic order.
This book is composed of 15 chapters and starts with an overview of the priorities for scientific research, including the fields of bioscience, technology, and research applied to national needs. Other chapters provide an example of an interdisciplinary course on science and human needs. These topics are followed by discussions of information development through information popularization and the popularization of scientific research through human needs. The final chapters cover topics such as the quality of human life, and human rights and needs.
This book is of value to researchers and non-specialist readers.
Table of Contents
Scientific Research, Human Needs and the New Economic Order
Scientific Research and Human Needs
The Horizons of Relevance
The Bio-Science Impact
Appendix—Professional Ethics: A Bulwark against the Misuse of Science and Technology
Research Applied to National Needs—the American Experience
Development as if People Mattered
Appendix: An Example of an Interdisciplinary Course on Science and Human Needs
Information Development Through Information Popularization
Research and the Future
The Popularization of Scientific Research Through Human Needs
The Quality of Life and Development Alternatives
Human Rights: Closing the Gap
Research and Basic Human Needs: Closing the Widening Gap
Notes on Basic Needs—Priorities and Normative Change
Annotated Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154091