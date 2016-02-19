Research and Human Needs considers the interrelationship between scientific research, human needs, and economic order.

This book is composed of 15 chapters and starts with an overview of the priorities for scientific research, including the fields of bioscience, technology, and research applied to national needs. Other chapters provide an example of an interdisciplinary course on science and human needs. These topics are followed by discussions of information development through information popularization and the popularization of scientific research through human needs. The final chapters cover topics such as the quality of human life, and human rights and needs.

This book is of value to researchers and non-specialist readers.