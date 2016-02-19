Research and Human Needs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080274171, 9781483154091

Research and Human Needs

1st Edition

Editors: Augusto Forti Paolo Bisogno
eBook ISBN: 9781483154091
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 198
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Research and Human Needs considers the interrelationship between scientific research, human needs, and economic order.

This book is composed of 15 chapters and starts with an overview of the priorities for scientific research, including the fields of bioscience, technology, and research applied to national needs. Other chapters provide an example of an interdisciplinary course on science and human needs. These topics are followed by discussions of information development through information popularization and the popularization of scientific research through human needs. The final chapters cover topics such as the quality of human life, and human rights and needs.

This book is of value to researchers and non-specialist readers.

Table of Contents


Scientific Research, Human Needs and the New Economic Order

Scientific Research and Human Needs

The Horizons of Relevance

The Bio-Science Impact

Appendix—Professional Ethics: A Bulwark against the Misuse of Science and Technology

Research Applied to National Needs—the American Experience

Development as if People Mattered

Appendix: An Example of an Interdisciplinary Course on Science and Human Needs

Information Development Through Information Popularization

Research and the Future

The Popularization of Scientific Research Through Human Needs

The Quality of Life and Development Alternatives

Human Rights: Closing the Gap

Research and Basic Human Needs: Closing the Widening Gap

Notes on Basic Needs—Priorities and Normative Change

Annotated Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154091

About the Editor

Augusto Forti

Paolo Bisogno

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.