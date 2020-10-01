Research and Application of Hot In-Place Recycling Technology for Asphalt Pavement

1 Introduction

1.1 Current Status and Development Trend of Asphalt Pavement Maintenance

1.2 Status of Research on Asphalt Pavement Recycling Technologies

1.3 Classification and Characteristics of Asphalt Pavement Recycling Technologies

1.4 Summary

2 Adaptability and Key Concepts of the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology

2.1 Theoretical Fundamentals of the Hot In-place Recycling Technology

2.2 Adaptability of the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology

2.3 Key Concepts of the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology

2.4 Summary

3 Design Approaches of the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology

3.1 Design Workflow of the Hot In-Place Recycling Process

3.2 Assessment & Analysis of the Technical Performance of Old Pavements

3.3 Type Determination Method of the Hot In-Place Recycling Process

3.4 Design Approaches of the Recycling Agents for Hot In-Place Recycling Process

3.5 Dosage Determination Methods of Hot Asphalts

3.6 Mix Ratio Design for Recycled Asphalt Mix in the Hot In-Place Recycling Process

3.7 Quality Control in the Hot In-Place Recycling Process

3.8 Summary

4 Requirements of Equipment for the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology

4.1 Basic Constitution and Development of the Hot In-Place Recycling Equipment

4.2 Performance of Hot In-Place Recycling Equipment Specified by the Construction Process

4.3 Combination of Hot In-Place Recycling Equipment Required by Different Work Conditions

4.4 Summary

5 Construction Process of the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology

5.1 Preparation prior to construction work

5.2 Workflow and approaches of the surface recycling process

5.3 Workflow and approaches of the remix recycling process

5.4 Workflow and approaches of the repave recycling process

5.5 Summary

6 Typical Distress Treatment of the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology

6.1 Rutting

6.2 Decompaction and pitted surface

6.3 Bridgehead Vehicle Bumps

6.4 Peeling of micro-surfacing

6.5 Other distresses

6.6 Summary

7 Rutting Treatment of the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology

7.1 Cause and Influencing Factor Analysis of Rutting

7.2 Rules of Rutting Development

7.3 Characteristics of Different Types of Process in Rutting Treatment

7.4 Treatment of Different Types of Rutting through the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology and Case Analysis

7.5 Summary

8 Case Study of Hot In-Place Recycling

8.1 Case Study of Surface Recycling Process

8.2 Case Study of Hot In-Place Remix Recycling Process

8.3 Case Study of Repave Recycling Process

8.4 Case Study of New Construction, Reconstruction and Expansion Works

8.5 Summary

Appendix A: Accounting Report of Energy Saving & Emission Reduction Achieved through the Hot In-Place Recycling Technology

Appendix B: Test Report of FTT5160TRXPM Patching & Heating Performance for Asphalt Pavement

Appendix C: Common Combinations of the Hot In-Place Recycling Equipment Units

Appendix D: Inspection & Testing Report of the Hot In-Place Recycling Work for Guangzhou East Express Highway

Appendix E: Conclusive Report of Research Project on Roadway Maintenance and Recycling & Low-Carbon Economy (Report I)

References

Postscript