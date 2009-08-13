Research, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712612

Research, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Volume 4-3

1st Edition

Authors: Robin Froman
Paperback ISBN: 9781437712612
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th August 2009
Description

The Research issue, Guest Edited by Robin Froman, focuses on Quantitative Design; Qualitative Methods; Theory; Statistics; Measurement; QI vs Research; Recruitment and Retention; Intervention Studies; Clinical Studies; Monitoring In-Hospital Studies; Geriatric Applications; Cultural Concerns; and Complementary and Alternative Methods.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9781437712612

About the Authors

Robin Froman Author

